3 observations from Day 3 of Buffalo Bills training camp
The Buffalo Bills have started their 2023 training camp journey.
Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 3 of camp:
Diggs deep ball
After three days of training camp, Stefon Diggs officially owns the play of the summer so far.
During team drills, Diggs caught what was a 45-yard bomb for a touchdown which wow’d fans. In double coverage, quarterback Josh Allen found Diggs, who was covered by cornerback Cam Lewis and linebacker Baylon Spector.
The team shared a clip of the play which can be found below:
Wow. 😍@Ticketmaster | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/rF8SvgTIzu
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 28, 2023
Consistent Kincaid
The word that has been tossed out multiple times during training camp to describe first-round rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid is “consistent.” So far, so good with the top rookie, as he’s connecting often with Allen through three days of camp, according to various reports.
Here’s another Bills clip from the third day of workouts, displaying Kincaid’s consistency:
Smoooooooth. 😎@Ticketmaster | #BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/R8IOwPNzFP
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 28, 2023
Surprise player in the mix
You can officially consider Baylon Spector a real, true, candidate to replace Tremaine Edmunds.
After Tyrel Dodson and Terrel Bernard saw snaps with the first-team defense at middle linebacker the first two days of camp, respectively, Spector did on Friday. That was one big surprise, but keep Spector on your list of candidates.
Spector was beat on that play above to Diggs… but the team’s website did note a tipped pass by Spector at another point of the day.