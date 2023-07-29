3 observations from Day 3 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have started their 2023 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 3 of camp:

Diggs deep ball

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

After three days of training camp, Stefon Diggs officially owns the play of the summer so far.

During team drills, Diggs caught what was a 45-yard bomb for a touchdown which wow’d fans. In double coverage, quarterback Josh Allen found Diggs, who was covered by cornerback Cam Lewis and linebacker Baylon Spector.

The team shared a clip of the play which can be found below:

Consistent Kincaid

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The word that has been tossed out multiple times during training camp to describe first-round rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid is “consistent.” So far, so good with the top rookie, as he’s connecting often with Allen through three days of camp, according to various reports.

Here’s another Bills clip from the third day of workouts, displaying Kincaid’s consistency:

Surprise player in the mix

Buffalo Bills linebacker Baylon Spector (54) (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

You can officially consider Baylon Spector a real, true, candidate to replace Tremaine Edmunds.

After Tyrel Dodson and Terrel Bernard saw snaps with the first-team defense at middle linebacker the first two days of camp, respectively, Spector did on Friday. That was one big surprise, but keep Spector on your list of candidates.

Spector was beat on that play above to Diggs… but the team’s website did note a tipped pass by Spector at another point of the day.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire