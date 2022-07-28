3 observations from Day 2 of New York Jets training camp

The New York Jets have begun their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 2 of camp:

Mekhi's stamina

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Out of the gate at training camp the Jets announced their starting offensive line. Mekhi Becton was set to play at right tackle with his newer, slimmer frame.

On Thursday, the narrative got a little murky for him again. He was spotted by reporters at camp looking a bit tried–Becton needed air a couple times with his hands on his knees.

Worth noting, he did get through the entire workout. More importantly, New York head coach Robert Saleh gave him the benefit of the doubt.

“It’s been a year,” Saleh said via The Athletic, referring to Becton’s time missed. “It was a little sticky today. He’s a big man.”

D-line wins the day

New York Jets defensive linemen Jabari Zuniga (92) andBryce Huff (47) . (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The defensive line got the better of the offense on Day 2. The team’s first workouts on Wednesday saw positive results from the first-team O.

The ensuing day on Thursday saw multiple pass rushers credited for would-be sacks on quarterback Zack Wilson. The QB was reportedly on the run a bunch, too.

The Athletic noted Bryce Huff had two sacks while Vinny Curry and rookie Jermaine Johnson also got in for one, among others.

Elijah Moore, Breece Hall get involved

New York Jets running back Breece Hall. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Even though the offense had their share of struggles, a few playmakers found their footing when things did go well. Among them were running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Early on, the Jets went “run heavy” during team drills, according to the Associated Press. Hall was said to look “shifty” during those plays, even though there isn’t full tackling just yet at practice. Numerous outlets also reported on a one-handed catch he made.

Additionally, Moore made a deep-ball grab from Wilson down the sideline which was mixed in between a would-be sack or two. Moore had another on a third-down play.

