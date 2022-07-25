3 observations from Day 2 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have started their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 2 of camp:

Shakir was a stand out

Khalil Shakir #10 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The rookie of the day was wide receiver Khalil Shakir at Bills camp. The fifth-round pick had everyone talking after practice, including the Buffalo News. Reportedly he made four grabs during team drills with the second-team offense.

Of those, he hauled in a deep pass from Matt Barkley down the right sideline, displaying his strong hands. The team’s radio partner, WGR-550, noted Shakir making a cross-field grab in the air which was behind him as well.

Worth noting: Shakir got some more looks because Jamison Crowder was sidelined due to an apparent injury.

No fly zone

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Early in training camp each year the defense usually looks better than the offense. That was the case on Day 2 of camp.

The first-team unit had at least two interceptions on starting quarterback Josh Allen. Per Spectrum News, Allen was picked by cornerback Dane Jackson and an overthrown ball was later grabbed by Jordan Poyer.

The BN also added that some depth defensive backs had interceptions and pass breakups as well. Those picks included two from Nick McCloud. Both of those came on Barkley throws.

The Bills like Quessenberry and maybe not Ford

Offensive lineman David Quessenberry (77)

Sd 072422 Bills Camp 19 Spts

If there is one offensive lineman the Bills seem to like after two days of practice, depth-wise, it’s David Quessenberry.

On Day 1, he filled in for Spencer Brown at right tackle because he was limited in practice. The second camp practice saw Quessenberry move over to left guard, filling in for the injury Rodger Saffold. Multiple outlets reported on that change, including Spectrum News.

That’s a great sign for Quessenberry early in the summer. It’s also bad for Cody Ford, who was ditched from the first-team O-line after being Saffold’s replacement on Sunday.

Story continues

Second-year tackle Tommy Doyle was at right tackle when Quessenberry moved to guard.

1

1