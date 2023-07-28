3 observations from Day 2 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have started their 2023 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 2 of camp:

Rookie with the starters

Bills guard O’Cyrun Torrence (64) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The first day of camp saw incumbent Ryan Bates take starting reps at right guard. According to WGRZ-TV, rookie second-round pick O’Cyrus Torrence began the workout there on Day 2.

The two did reportedly switch at some point during the practice. Torrence held his own against Ed Oliver during some reps.

Rousseau has a day

USAT

The Bills might need to rely on Greg Rousseau early in 2023. The status of Von Miller’s knee injury is still unknown as he began camp on the PUP list.

A good day for Rousseau on Thursday. According to WROC-TV, Rousseau had a would-be sack on quarterback Josh Allen during team drills and forced him out of the pocket on other occasions.

Interesting Rapp note

Bills safety Taylor Rapp (20) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Keep an eye on safety Taylor Rapp. After signing a one-year deal this offseason, Rapp’s versatility was widely noted. According to the Bills website, Rapp saw time as a “chess piece” on defense.

While likely the No. 1 backup behind both Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, there could be a chance all three get on the field together at times. Keep an eye out for Rapp’s name throughout camp.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire