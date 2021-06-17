3 observations from Day 2 of Bills minicamp

The Bills have wrapped up minicamp early. Late Wednesday, the team announced that it canceled the final day of their typical third days of workouts slated for Thursday.

In what will now go down as the last day of the team’s workouts until training camp, here are three reported observations from Day 2 of Bills camp on Wednesday:

Defense wins the day

Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

If there was one big consistent report from minicamp on Wednesday, it was the defense preforming better than the offense. Among highlights during team drills: WGR-550 reports Levi Wallace picked off Josh Allen and Tre White broke up a ball for Stefon Diggs as well. In just an overall, general sense, the Buffalo News said Tremaine Edmunds had a good day in coverage as well.

Ahead of schedule?

Bills defensive lineman Greg Rousseau. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

When selected by the Bills in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, defensive end Greg Rousseau was nearly immediately pegged as a "developmental" player. But could he be ahead of schedule? During team drills in minicamp, it's not a full practice... half pads are on, but evidently Rousseau looked good, according to the Buffalo News and Syracuse.com. Rousseau recorded at least one sack vs. another rookie, offensive lineman Spencer Brown.

Two depth players on offense

Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and running back Antonio Williams will be highlighted here. The QB is said to have had both a good and bad day. Reports are all over the place. Syracuse.com says Trubisky completed more passes than Josh Allen while The Athletic added the nugget that many of those were safer passes like dump off passes. That's probably the reasoning for some of the splits on Trubisky breakdowns. On Williams, it was pretty much all good thoughts on him. He got more playing time in workouts because Zack Moss was sidelined with an ankle injury. Moss will be back by training camp so Williams still has an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster. Still a good start to the offseason for the rusher.

