3 observations from Day 13 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have continue their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 13 of camp:

O-line shows up (really)

After a big injury bug hit the Bills offensive line early in training camp, the entire projected starting line was finally out there on Wednesday. Spencer Brown (back) and Rodger Saffold (ribs) were amongst those missing extended time.

The lone lineman still out is Ike Boettger. However, he is expected to still miss extensive time since he suffered a long-term injury (Achilles) late in 2021.

Also on the injury front: CB Taron Johnson, WR Isaiah McKenzie, WR Khalil Shakir all returned to practice on Day 13. Previously they sat out due to general soreness.

Poyer improvement

Safety Jordan Poyer is still going to miss time with an elbow injury going forward. Good news is good news, though.

Poyer was previously wearing a large brace to support his arm. Now he has improved to only wearing a sleeve while he’s watching from the sideline. Progress.

WIVB-TV shared an image of the update:

TE decision might be tough

Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney (89)

The Bills have a decision to make at tight end.

OJ Howard hasn’t overly impressed as the No. 2 behind Dawson Knox. At least not as a playmaker.

Tommy Sweeney has. He did again on Day 13 as Sweeney made a few catches during team drills, according to multiple reports including the team’s radio partner WGR-550. None was more impressive than a bit of a spinning touchdown catch Sweeney made in the back of the end zone.

Another thing making the tight end position interesting? Reggie Gilliam. He can play fullback and tight end–He just signed an extension with the Bills.

Factoring in Dawson Knox at the top, it remains to be seen how many tight ends the team is prepared to keep.

