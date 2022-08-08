3 observations from Day 12 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have continue their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 12 of camp:

Spencer Brown workload increasing

Offensive linemen Spencer Brown (79)

Sd 073022 Bills Camp 2 Spts

Right tackle Spencer Brown finally took a big step forward at training camp. He revealed earlier in camp that he had offseason back surgery. That issue has kept him limited at practices and workouts.

On Monday, Brown participated in team drills for the first time all summer, according to multiple reports. That’s with plenty of time before that season opener, too. Big news for the oft-injured Bills O-line this summer.

Good sign for Cam

Bills rookie cornerback Cam Lewis (USAT photo)

Of note: Cornerback Taron Johnson has missed two-straight days of practice. However, it sounds a bit like veteran rest days because he is listed as dealing with “soreness.” Nothing serious.

However, the player replacing him is worth noting at this time of the year: Cam Lewis. That comes to us via the team’s radio partner, WGR-550.

Lewis appears in a good spot to make the final 53-man roster.

Isaiah Hodgins?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. (James P. McCoy/Pool Photo via AP)

Someone oft-forgotten in the receiver room is Isaiah Hodgins. After spending time injured and on the practice squad after being selected by Buffalo in Round 6 of the 2020 NFL draft, he’s starting to put together some good practices.

The team’s website noted that Hodgins made multiple catches during team drills. Of those, one was a one-handed touchdown catch from backup quarterback Case Keenum. It was a fade pass.

The Bills have a receiver room stocked with talent. There will be tough decisions to make.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire