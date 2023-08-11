3 observations from Day 12 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2023 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 12 of camp:

A final dust up

Bills edge rusher Shane Ray (USAT)

The 12th day of training camp just so happens to be the final one of 2023 for the Bills. It didn’t go down quietly.

After camp mostly didn’t have much fighting at all, one happened on Thursday. Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle and pass rusher Shane Ray were in the center of it. Per WGR-550 radio, things were quelled quickly.

In addition, the outlet noted that cornerback Kaiir Elam and receiver Stefon Diggs had a “heated exchange” during team drills.

One more for Dalton

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

First-round rookie Dalton Kincaid put on one more show for the camera on Thursday before camp closed. He’s had a strong camp but had a few good catches on Day 12, according to the team’s website.

After a sideline grab, Kincaid caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen. It was a tipped ball by defensive lineman Tim Settle but the tight end still managed to make the play.

Hyde is good too

Bills safety Micah Hyde (USAT)

A lot of the focus regarding the Bills’ starting safety duo has been on Jordan Poyer this offseason after he re-signed with the team. But Micah Hyde can still make a play… and finished camp with a good one.

Showing some recovery speed, Buffalo Rumblings noted that Hyde intercepted Allen on a deep ball to Diggs. It looked as if Diggs was going to have a score, but Hyde caught him in impressive fashion.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire