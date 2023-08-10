3 observations from Day 11 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2023 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 11 of camp:

Latavius carries the offense

Bills running back Latavius Murray (28) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

According to many reports this was not the best day of camp for the Bills offense… unless your name was Latavius Murray.

Entering his 10th year in the NFL, Murray had a couple of nice gains in the air. The Buffalo News noted one he took for an impressive 70 yards for a score. In practices earlier on in training camp, Murray has shown he can get the short-yardage rushing yards as well.

In addition, Damien Harris did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury. Both Harris and Murray look poised to make the final roster, but Murray showed he can get a job done at the perfect time with his teammate sitting out.

Things continue to move slow for backup QBs

Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen looks down field during training camp. (USAT)

Another Bills practice, another worry if Josh Allen were ever to be injured. It was another tough practice for backup quarterbacks at St. John Fisher University.

Kyle Allen tossed another interception during team drills and was visibly upset by it, WROC-TV reports. He’s had a knack for tossing it to the wrong team in recent practices… that coming after Matt Barkley opened training camp with the same issue.

As of now, both Kyle Allen and Barkley look like they’ll be sticking around in Buffalo for 2023 (Barkley on the practice squad, most likely)… and they are not playing very well. During the preseason, they’ll need to make a few plays to secure their roster spots.

The good and (almost) bad for Siran Neal

Bills safety Siran Neal (33) (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

Kyle Allen struggles were good news for Siran Neal. He picked the QB off by undercutting one of his throws.

But Neal did cause a scare during Day 11’s workout. In the end zone, he collided with receiver Stefon Diggs and both stayed down for a moment according to multiple reports including WIVB-TV.

In short time, the two dusted themselves off and laughed about it… but after Josh Allen’s recent flirting with injury? Bills Mafia must be on pins and needles lately.

