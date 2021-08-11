3 observations from Day 11 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills’ 2021 training camp journey is well underway.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 11 of camp on Tuesday:

Singletary stands out

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Zack Moss ended up not practicing and that gave Devin Singletary a great opportunity. According to multiple reports including The Athletic, it was the rushing attack on offense that shined. Singletary and Matt Breida both were touted as strong on the day. Singletary had multiple long runs up the middle. Perhaps it's Singletary that could surprise during the preseason as Buffalo's "hot hand." At the end of last season, that guy was Moss.

Spotty play on O-line

Bills offensive linemen Mitch Morse (Gannett photo)

There appears to be a mixed bag of performances from the Bills offensive line. The Athletic touted Mitch Morse at center, but gave reason for concern at the guard position. Syracuse.com did the same. Cody Ford, Ike Boettger, Jon Feliciano and Jamil Douglas were all among interior linemen who reportedly were being beaten by defensive linemen.

Good signs from Dawson

Bills tight end Dawson Knox. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Dawson Knox has gotten his share of negative reports from us. Time for a good one. Syracuse.com said he had at least four catches during team drills in practice. However, he also had a highlight reel play. No really, the Bills share practice highlights and Tuesday's was a pass from quarterback Josh Allen to Knox in the end zone. Linebacker Matt Milano appeared to be in the area of coverage... but mostly it was a broken play. Knox looked wide open and scored. Kudos to Knox for getting into the open space and hopefully he can keep it up.

1

1