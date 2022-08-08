3 observations from Day 11 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have continue their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 11 of camp:

Saffold in the fold

The huge news of the day: Rodger Saffold is back. The Pro Bowl lineman who signed for the Bills this spring made his practice debut. He returned from the non-football injury list after sustaining a ribs injury during a car accident prior to training camp.

Dust ups continue

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (53). (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Usually we have one or two fights during training camp. The 2022 Bills might be up to their fourth. According to the team’s radio partner WGR-550 radio, there was a dust up between linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who lost his helmet, and offensive lineman David Quessenberry.

Cooler heads again prevailed but it’s certainly getting heated at St. John Fisher.

Don't sleep on Dane

Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis (47) catches a pass in front of cornerback Dane Jackson (30) (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

Early in training camp, first-round rookie Kaiir Elam made a couple of plays. Since then he has gone quiet and The Athletic noted that the starting cornerback position might be wide open.

Per the outlet, Day 11 only saw Dane Jackson face the starting offense. Elam and fellow rookie Christian Benford rotated against the starters and backups.

