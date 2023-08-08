3 observations from Day 10 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2023 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 10 of camp:

A tussle

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (53) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

During team drills, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and offensive lineman Spencer Brown got into a bit of a shoving match after a run play, according to the Buffalo News. Aside from some grabbing of each other’s helmets, there wasn’t much in it, but it is a bit surprising that it took this long for the Bills to have a tussle at training camp. Regardless, the edge is still there.

First-team offense has strong period

Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Josh Allen did briefly leave practice with the training staff but thankfully returned. Upon his arrival back on the field, the first-team offense played well.

In one particular segment a two-minute drill was conducted. Gabe Davis had two catches during it, according to the Buffalo News, but the one to cap it by Trent Sherfield was the big one. WROC-TV noted it ball was thrown deep and Allen found a diving Sherfield in between corners Tre’Davious White and Taron Johnson for a touchdown.

Not only is that just a top-notch, confidence building play for a QB–Sherfield is going to be on the field with the starting offense. Bet on it. He’s making plays.

Kincaid catching

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

A one-handed catch by depth receiver KeeSean Johnson was a head-turning play of the day on Monday–But the first-round rookie always gets the edge in the observations and Dalton Kincaid delivered.

On that two-minute drill, Kincaid contributed a catch. In addition, he made what could’ve been his best grab of training camp. Per the Batavia Daily News, Kincaid had two diving grabs in team drills, including one he caught with one hand while reaching back.

Not too shabby.

