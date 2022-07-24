3 observations from Day 1 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have started their 2022 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 1 of camp:

Big man play from new addition

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills revamped their defensive front this offseason. The marquee move was inking Von Miller to a massive contract, however, Tim Settle joined the Bills too. The defensive tackle was the one who made a splash day on the first day of training camp.

According to multiple reports including the team’s website, Settle had a big-man interception. During work in the red zone, Settle got hands on a pass by backup quarterback Case Keenum and hauled it in.

O-line depth tested early

Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford (74) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Bills had a few injuries to start training camp. One of the surprises was Rodger Saffold. The free-agent signee has a rib injury due to a car accident. Additionally, Spencer Brown, who sat out spring practices, was a bit of a limited participant.

Due to those two missing pieces, we got a good look at the O-line’s depth. Per the Buffalo News, Cody Ford filled in for Saffold at left guard. Another recent addition, David Quessenberry, took Brown’s position at right tackle.

Gabe Davis, Quinton Morris make plays with hands

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis (USAT photo)

As far as offense was concerned, many reports surfaced about two nice plays from a pair of players on Day 1 of camp. One was more of a surprise, and that one went to Quinton Morris.

A depth player with versatility to play tight end or fullback on certain packages, the BN noted that Morris made a “sliding” catch in the back of the end zone from Keenum during team drills.

The less surprising, but very much welcomed one, came from Gabriel Davis. The new No. 2 wideout twisted himself in the air in the back of the end zone to make a grab. The score came on a play near the goal line and on a pass from QB Josh Allen, according to the team’s website.

