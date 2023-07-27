3 observations from Day 1 of Buffalo Bills training camp
The Buffalo Bills have started their 2023 training camp journey.
Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 1 of camp:
A good pick
The play of the first day of camp came from Christian Benford. According to reports including The Athletic, Benford recorded a red-zone interception with the first-team defense. Quarterback Josh Allen was targeting receiver Stefon Diggs on the play
That’s important on multiple levels.
Benford is clearly in the fold for starting snaps at this point. The No. 2 starting cornerback spot is not going to just be handed to Kaiir Elam.
In addition, Dane Jackson also rotated in with the starting defense. A position battle that will clearly be watched.
Offensive line battle early
The offensive line is not set in stone after multiple additions were made there this offseason, particularly at guard. One of those new faces, free-agent signee Connor McGovern, was getting first-team snaps right away.
Here’s how the first and second units on the Bills O-line looked on Day 1 of camp, per WGRZ-TV:
First string:
RG Ryan Bates
LG Connor McGovern
LT Dion Dawkins
Second string:
RG David Edwards
C Greg Mancz
LG O’Cyrus Torrence
LT David Qussenberry
Big change at MLB
As of Wednesday, third-round rookie Dorian Williams is not a candidate to start at middle linebacker. General manager Brandon Beane said to the team’s radio station Williams will begin camp backing up Matt Milano.
Beane said the same thing after the 2023 NFL draft, but then Williams was taking snaps in Tremaine Edmunds’ old spot. Perhaps Williams moves over again at some point, but for now, he’s not.
With Williams out, Tyrel Dodson was getting the first-team reps on Day 1. Another spot to monitor going forward.