3 observations from Day 1 of Buffalo Bills training camp

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 1 of camp:

A good pick

Bills cornerback Christian Benford

The play of the first day of camp came from Christian Benford. According to reports including The Athletic, Benford recorded a red-zone interception with the first-team defense. Quarterback Josh Allen was targeting receiver Stefon Diggs on the play

That’s important on multiple levels.

Benford is clearly in the fold for starting snaps at this point. The No. 2 starting cornerback spot is not going to just be handed to Kaiir Elam.

In addition, Dane Jackson also rotated in with the starting defense. A position battle that will clearly be watched.

Offensive line battle early

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates

The offensive line is not set in stone after multiple additions were made there this offseason, particularly at guard. One of those new faces, free-agent signee Connor McGovern, was getting first-team snaps right away.

Here’s how the first and second units on the Bills O-line looked on Day 1 of camp, per WGRZ-TV:

First string:

RT Spencer Brown

RG Ryan Bates

C Mitch Morse

LG Connor McGovern

LT Dion Dawkins

Second string:

RT Brandon Shell

RG David Edwards

C Greg Mancz

LG O’Cyrus Torrence

LT David Qussenberry

Big change at MLB

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson

As of Wednesday, third-round rookie Dorian Williams is not a candidate to start at middle linebacker. General manager Brandon Beane said to the team’s radio station Williams will begin camp backing up Matt Milano.

Beane said the same thing after the 2023 NFL draft, but then Williams was taking snaps in Tremaine Edmunds’ old spot. Perhaps Williams moves over again at some point, but for now, he’s not.

With Williams out, Tyrel Dodson was getting the first-team reps on Day 1. Another spot to monitor going forward.

