3 observations from Celtics’ victory over Nets

The Boston Celtics (38-27) hosted the Brooklyn Nets (32-32) on Sunday afternoon. Boston intended to push its winning streak to 3 games. Brooklyn hoped to break a 3-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum scored 54 points to power the Celtics to a close victory over the Nets, 126-120.

Jaylen Brown was second in command, notching 21 points. Boston’s two star wings combined to shoot 11-of-21 from beyond the arc. Marcus Smart tallied 14 points and 9 assists in 35 minutes.

On the other side, Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 37 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds. Kyrie Irving registered 19 points on 18 shots with 6 assists in a mostly unimpressive performance.

Here are 3 observations from the Celtics’ victory.

The Celtics won this game behind the three-point arc and on the free throw line

Boston, as a team, hit 17 of their 36 three-point attempts. The Celtics turned the ball over just 10 times.

The Nets committed 15 turnovers, with Durant supplying 7 of them. Brooklyn made 5 more shots than Boston did on the afternoon, but the Nets hit 12 of their 27 three-point looks. Brooklyn also got to the charity stripe for 20 free throws, while Boston got there for 38 attempts.

When you win both the three-point and free throw battles decisively, you almost always win the game.

Boston took away the three-point shot in the second half

Brooklyn was knocking in three-pointers with ease in the first half of this game. Much of that success was a product of poor transition defense by the Celtics.

The Nets hit 8 triples in the first half, taking advantage of a Celtics team that was very slow to contest shooters on run-outs. Kevin Durant also exploited switches, shooting over the top of smaller Boston defenders for a pair of threes early in the game.

In the second half, Boston took the three-point arc away, delivering close-outs with more urgency and shading more towards Durant to force him to give the ball up. The Nets connected on just 4 threes in the second half.

The Nets had no solution for Jayson Tatum

For whatever reason, the Nets did not copy Boston’s defensive strategy late in the game. While Boston shaded Durant to prevent him from walking into easy shots, the Nets allowed Tatum to isolate against lone defenders.

Tatum had it going from deep all day, ripping the cord on 8 threes on Sunday afternoon. But without any extra attention in the half-court environment in crunch time, Boston had no problem snaking ball screens for Tatum to crack Brooklyn’s interior and attack the cup.

The Celtics (39-27) will visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM, Eastern time. You can catch the action on NBC Sports Boston.

