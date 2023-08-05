3 observations from Bills’ ‘Blue and Red’ scrimmage camp practice

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2023 training camp journey.

Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 8 of camp:

Brutal day for offense in scrimmage

By most accounts, it was not the most exciting scrimmage scenario at Highmark Stadium. The offense was given six opportunities in full 11-on-11 drills… but failed to get beyond midfield according to The Athletic.

However, in red zone work, the first-team offense made some plays. Quarterback Josh Allen had touchdown passes to Trent Sherfield, Khalil Shakir and Stefon Diggs.

A MLB hint?

Did the Bills give us a hint regarding the positional battle at middle linebacker? The competition to replace Tremaine Edmunds might have a leading candidate: Tyrel Dodson.

Matt Milano took a day off and did not practice. No injury to report there, but Milano stepping aside showed us the Bills’ hand.

Dodson was in the middle and Terrel Bernard, who is battling Dodson for that job, lined up on the outside replacing Milano. That could signal Dodson is ahead.

Good work by Murray

Latavius Murray might be carving himself out a role as a short-yardage back. He fared well on the goal line, as the team’s website noted scores from him near the end zone. Damien Harris did score as well, but on one occasion Murray saved a potential fumbled snap into a TD.

