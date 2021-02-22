3 observations: Ben Simmons returns, but Sixers fall to Raptors in Tampa

The Philadelphia 76ers were looking to get back on track on the road following a tough way to end their recent 4-game road trip and they had a perfect opportunity to get it done on Sunday against the rival Toronto Raptors.

Of course, this game was not in Canada due to the country closing its borders to the U.S. amid the global COVID pandemic and it was played in Tampa, Florida, but the Sixers continued to struggle against the Raptors on the road. They fell to Toronto 110-103 as they still have yet to knock off Toronto on the road in the regular season since Nov. 10, 2012.

Ben Simmons returned and he had 28 points, nine rebounds, and five assists to lead Philadelphia after he missed two games with a stomach illness. Joel Embiid added 25 points and 17 rebounds, Tobias Harris added 13 and seven assists, Seth Curry had 12 and six assists, and Danny Green had nine.

With that said, here are the three observations:

Relaxing with big leads

Twice in this game, the Sixers had double-digit leads and twice Toronto rallied on them. In the first quarter, they led 22-10 it was an 18-2 run to end the quarter for Toronto an onslaught from Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. In the third quarter, Philadelphia led 72-59 at one point and the Raptors got some help from Chris Boucher off their bench to put them back in front. He was constantly getting wide-open for 3s off of bad pick-and-roll defense as Dwight Howard was not able to scramble back to him in time and he scored all 17 of his points in the second half. Toronto rallying was due to a combination of turnovers and bad defense where they did not have the right communication and Toronto was left open on a lot of them. The Sixers have got to realize that just because they’re up by double-digits means the game is over. They have to continue playing hard on both ends and keep the ball moving. The Sixers have to be better in that respect and continue to play despite being in front.

Ben being aggressive

There was a concern about how Simmons would respond following his career-high of 42 points against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 15, but he came out attacking from the jump. He was getting into the lane, drawing fouls, and he was able to set up his teammates for open looks. As usual, Philadelphia does not get those looks without Simmons drawing the attention that he does on a nightly basis. The important thing is, he was looking to get to the basket and be aggressive despite having Embiid down there. Simmons makes an impact on the game without having big scoring nights or anything like that, but when he is aggressive and getting to the rim, it is an absolute game-changer for the offense. This is due to the fact that he is so skilled and he is a guy who has a lot of size to go along with it. He has the ability to take over a game scoring the ball as he did in Utah and he can do it efficiently. He just has to put his mind to it.

Doc turning to Joe

Normally, the Sixers would turn to Furkan Korkmaz as the first wing player off their bench. In this one, coach Doc Rivers turned to rookie Isaiah Joe in an effort to find a spark off the bench and he also turned to Matisse Thybulle before Korkmaz as well. The main reason why Korkmaz got playing time was due to Thybulle picking up three fouls and then a technical so there was a lot to happen just to get Korkmaz on the floor and he only played two minutes. Joe had some good moments as he knocked down a tough, contested triple on a catch and shoot moment and he also played tough defense drawing a charge against Norman Powell. This was a solid showing for the rookie and if he can string some more of these performances together, then he will earn the trust of Rivers moving forward on a consistent basis. He even got minutes in the fourth quarter when Green fouled out.

