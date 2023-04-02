3 NFL draft prospects from Kansas State for the Steelers to watch

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance at the Kansas State pro day on Friday including the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Wildcats have several players the Steelers should keep an eye on. Here’s a closer look at the three top prospects from Kansas State for the Steelers to consider in the 2023 NFL draft.

EDGE - Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

If the Steelers and Bud Dupree cannot come to an agreement on a contract, the Steelers will definitely need to consider a rotational edge rusher with those first few draft picks. Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a prototypical 3-4 edge rusher with a solid frame, excellent burst and a nice mix of pass-rush moves.

CB - Julius Brents

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers added Patrick Peterson to replace Cameron Sutton at cornerback but this doesn’t reduce the team’s need to bring in a young cornerback to groom to be a No. 1 coverage player. Julius Brents has absolutely ridiculous measurables at 6-foot-3 and nearly 200 pounds. He is also a tremendous athlete who possesses elite ball skills and is a willing run defender.

RB = Deuce Vaughn

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have a great two-headed rushing attack of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. However, with very little behind them, Pittsburg might want to take a flyer on a late-round guy with crazy athletic ability and a completely different skill set. Enter the diminutive Deuce Vaughn. Despite only being 5-foot-5, Vaughn runs with surprising power and can break tackles. But that’s not why you draft Vaughn. His size, paired with his crazy quickness and agility makes him incredibly elusive. Add that with breakaway speed and he’s a natural NFL third-down/change-of-pace back.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire