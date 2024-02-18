3 NFC West teams have top-10 rookie classes

The Arizona Cardinals had a solid rookie class in 2023, led by right tackle Paris Johnson, who played every snap. According to recent team rookie class rankings, they had a top-10 class.

However, three teams in the NFC West had top-10 rookie classes.

Here is where all four NFC West teams ranked.

Los Angeles Rams: No. 3 overall

The Rams got a record-breaking season from receiver Puka Nacua. Guard Steve Avila started every game.

Linebacker Byron Young and defensive tackle Kobie Turner were impactful.

It was a nice transition year.

Seattle Seahawks: No. 6 overall

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass thrown by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (not pictured) in the second half. The Seahawks defeat the Giants, 24-3, at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford.

The Seahawks’ class was anchored by their two first-round selections, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Arizona Cardinals: No. 10 overall

The Cardinals had a top-10 class in the first year under general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Tackle Paris Johnson played every snap of the season. Receiver Michael Wilson missed time with injuries but finished the season strong. Tight end Elijah Higgins was a nice addition as a waiver claim.

Rookie cornerbacks Kei’Trel Clark, Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas and Divaad Wilson all started games.

San Francisco 49ers: No. 29 overall

The 49ers only really got contributions from kicker Jake Moody and safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

