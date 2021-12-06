3 NFC West teams in NFC playoff picture after 13 weeks

There is still one football game left on the schedule for the NFL in Week 13, but that game features two AFC teams battling for a division title and playoff seeding. The NFC playoff picture is set for the week and the Arizona Cardinals remain on top.

In addition to the Cardinals being the No. 1 seed, the NFC West has three teams who would be in the postseason if the season ended today. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers both hold spots as wild card teams.

Meanwhile, five teams are within a game of the final playoff spot.

Here are the updated NFC playoff standings after Week 13.

Updated NFC playoff standings

In the mix behind Washington and San Francisco are the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) and four teams — the Vikings, Panthers, Falcons and Saints — who are all 5-7.

What happened in Week 13

The Cardinals improved to 7-0 on the road with a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two more in his return from missing three games with an ankle sprain.

The Packers were idle as they had their bye.

Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes in a 30-17 win for the Bucs over the Falcons.

The Cowboys beat the Saints 27-17 Thursday night.

The Rams snapped a three-game losing streak and beat the Jaguars 37-7 at home,

Washington evened its record with a 17-15 road win over the Raiders.

The 49ers lost 30-23 to the Seahawks in Seattle.

The Eagles beat the Jets 33-18, the Panthers were on their bye and the Saints, Falcons and Vikings all lost in Week 13.

Coming up in Week 14

The Cardinals host the Rams on Monday night.

The Packers host the Bears Sunday night.

The Bucs host the Bills.

The Cowboys have a road divisional matchup against Washington.

Washington hosts the aforementioned Cowboys.

The 49ers travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals.

