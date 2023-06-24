3 NBA veterans on notice after 2023 draft: Brandon Miller in, Hornets' Gordon Hayward out?

The 2023 NBA draft is in the books and the next generation of basketball stars is being ushered into the league, headlined at the top by 7-foot-5 French sensation Victor Wembanyama and national freshman of the year Brandon Miller, drafted by the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets, respectively.

But you know how the phrase goes — "Out with the old, in with the new." There are only 150 starting positions across 30 teams in the NBA, meaning the competition for the coveted roster spots is ramping up as new blood enters the mix in the offseason.

Here are three players who might be playing for their jobs in 2023 … assuming they even remain on their current roster:

Gordon Hayward is one of the NBA veterans on notice after the draft.

The Hornets selected Miller out of Alabama with the second overall pick in the draft and the versatile wing should see playing time early alongside LaMelo Ball. Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Crimson Tide, shooting 43% from the field and 38.4% from three. His size and skill could help improve the Hornets' 33% 3-point percentage, the second-worst in the league.

That would leave Hayward out of the lineup if Miller starts in the three-spot. Hayward, who is entering the final year of his contract, averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds, while shooting 47.5% from the field and 32.5% from three. But his main issue is staying healthy. Hayward's tenure with the Hornets has been plagued by injuries and he only played 50 games last season, preventing him from making a consistent impact. The last season he played 70 or more games in was 2018-19 for the Boston Celtics (72).

Lakers' D'Angelo Russell

Russell found a home in the Los Angeles Lakers' starting lineup after being dealt from the Minnesota Timberwolves at the trade deadline, but he struggled with consistency. Russell averaged only 6.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 32.3% from the field and 13.3% from three in the Lakers' conference finals loss to the Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles desperately needed another perimeter shooter and that's where Jalen Hood-Schifino comes in.

The Lakers drafted Hood-Schifino out of Indiana with the 17th overall pick and his pull-up game can earn him a starting spot alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 points at Indiana, shooting 41.7% from the field.

Russell is a free agent this offseason. With the Lakers drafting a guard his future in L.A. is very much in doubt.

Welcome to the Purple & Gold, Jalen Hood-Schifino! pic.twitter.com/DdMu3PKML9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 23, 2023

Raptors' Fred VanVleet

VanVleet declined his player option for the 2023-24 season to become a free agent this summer. That means the 2019 NBA champion could sign with any team or possibly work out a deal to stay in Toronto, but it doesn't look like the Raptors are waiting around for him to make up his mind. Toronto drafted shooting guard Gradey Dick out of Kansas with the 13th overall pick. Dick averaged 40.3% from three during his freshman season at Kansas, setting the team record for most threes (83) by a freshman. Toronto could use his skill beyond the arc as the Raptors shot only 33.5% from three last season, the third-worst in the league.

Nevertheless, VanVleet would be hard to replace. He averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds during the season, although the Raptors missed out on the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Three veteran players on notice after NBA draft: Stars on the move?