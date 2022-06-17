3 most intriguing names on Giants’ offensive roster

The New York Giants are undergoing a roster overhaul this season with tons of changes on both sides of the ball. They have brought in a slew of players that have gotten little press coverage this spring.

Here are three names on the offense that intrigue heading into training camp.

TE Austin Allen

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Allen went undrafted out of Nebraska this spring as many teams didn’t know what to make of him. His size (6’9″, 255) is a bit long for a traditional NFL tight end and is a project in many scouts’ eyes.

That’s fine by the Giants. Allen was good enough to be named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2021, leading all TEs in the league in receiving yards.

Allen was a team captain, the Cornhuskers’ offensive MVP and a first team All-Big Ten selection last year.

The knock on Allen is his speed (he ran a 4.83 40 at the NFL Combine) and his long frame, which needs some filling out.

WR Richie James Jr.

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Richie James Jr., 26, is an interesting pick up for the Giants. He can make plays in the passing game as well as serve as a returner. His size (5’9″, 185) and his injury history are working against him, but if he’s healthy he will add a dimension to both the offense and special teams.

James was a two-time All C-USA Conference first team selection at Middle Tennessee State and showed flashes as a receiver and a returner for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

James missed the 2021 season due to a knee injury but the Giants are taking a flier on him this summer in hopes he can regain his form.

RB Antonio Williams

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Antonio Williams, 24, has been a victim of circumstance most of his football career. He began his college journey at Ohio State where he was buried behind the likes of J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber before transferring to North Carolina, only to be a third wheel behind Javonte Williams and Michael Carter.

Williams was signed by the Buffalo Bills as a UDFA in 2020 and found himself in another crowded running back room and spent most of his time on the practice squad.

He’ll have an opening here with the Giants, who are banking on the health of Saquon Barkley and free agent Matt Breida is basically a committee back.

Williams could become a valuable resource in the Giants’ backfield this year, coming from Buffalo where he played under Brian Daboll, so he knows the system.

