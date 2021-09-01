The 3 most impressive stats from Mac Jones’ preseason performances

It has been a whirlwind couple of months for New England Patriots rookie quarterback Max Jones. From being the 15th the overall pick in April’s draft, to being named to the starter on Tuesday, things have happened quickly.

Before being named the starter, he had to go through a preseason in which he was constantly one of the top rookie quarterbacks from his class. He was able to put up numbers, while moving the offense down the field. In what was a deep 2021 quarterback draft class, he was able to make himself stand out.

We look at Mac Jones’ three best statistics from the 2021 preseason

97.4 passer rating

Jones had a 97.4 passer rating. That was tops among all rookies in the preseason. Several times throughout the course of the preseason, he took what the defense gave him, and was able to make quick reads. His highest passer rating of the preseason came on Sunday against the New York Giants. He went 10-of-14 on the evening, throwing for 136 yards and a touchdown. His 131.8 passer rating was his highest of the preseason. Perhaps even more notable about that statistic was the incremental improvement over the course of all three games. Jones was able to parlay each game into a solid preseason showing overall.

388 passing yards

Jones threw for 388 yards over the course of this preseason. That was tops among all rookies, beating out the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields, all quarterbacks who were selected before him. For reference, Lawrence threw for 323 yards, while Lance and Fields both threw for 276 yards. In what was a deep quarterback class overall, Jones was able to separate himself statistically, particularly in that category.

Zero interceptions

Jones threw zero interceptions in the preseason. This is certainly something worth of note, given how often he saw the field. Much like what was attributed to his stellar his passer rating, Jones was able to limit turnovers by making safe, quick throws. This allowed him to keep the defense on its heels, and make the necessary throws needed to move the chains. Zero interceptions is certainly a promising start for a rookie. It will be intriguing to see if he can have the same level of accuracy in the regular season.

