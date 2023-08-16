3 most important matchups in Saints-Chargers joint practices

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers begin joint practices Thursday, the first of two sessions ahead of their preseason game on Sunday. Joint practices are beneficial for being able to see starters face other starting quality players for more than just a single possession. The coaches, players and fans all win in this situation.

Everyone has their own individual things they’re looking for in the two days of practice. If these battles aren’t on your list, add them expeditiously:

Saints defensive backs vs. Chargers wide receivers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers possess one of the best wide receiver corps in the NFL. The Saints would like to say the same thing about their defensive backs room. This is the premier matchup of the week. The Chargers walk in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer and rookie first-round draft pick Quentin Johnson. In the words of the great meme, “I pack that thing too.” The Saints answer the receiving corps with Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Bradley Roby and Alontae Taylor on top of the depth chart.

Those players will face off against each other at the line of scrimmage. Let’s not forget about New Orleans’ back end as well. The duo of Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu have played well this training camp. This is a tough task for both units. Be on the lookout for who wins this battle each day.

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

You could make the argument to include Ryan Ramczyk in this matchup, but we already know what to expect him when on the field. He’s had his fair share of duels against elite edge defenders. Trevor Penning is going into his first season as the starting left tackle. Being able to face defensive players the caliber of Bosa and Mack is invaluable experience at this point of his career.

He’d never be able to get the same amount of reps if these teams faced off in the preseason without joint practices. Throughout the week, he won’t win all of the reps, but the hope is you start to see him adjusting. Penning has been excellent in run blocking. This matchup will test his pass blocking in one on ones and team drills.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This is a matchup that will fly under the radar but has the potential to be very entertaining. Many will highlight Carr vs Justin Herbert. Carr and James will be a chess match, however. Carr has been excellent through camp and built on that hype with a touchdown pass on his only drive against the Chiefs. Carr’s command of the offense and intelligence has been praised. James aligns all over the field. He plays on all three levels of the defense and must be accounted for on each level.

He is a threat rushing the passer as well as playing in shallow and deep coverage. Knowing where James is will be key for the Saints offense. The onus will fall on Carr. This battle of scheme and wits should make for entertaining team period.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire