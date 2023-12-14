Here are 3 more thoughts about Kansas football as the Jayhawks’ bowl game nears

LAWRENCE — As Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold met with reporters earlier this month, he shared some more thoughts on the UNLV team his Jayhawks will face Dec. 26 in Phoenix at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Leipold, speaking Dec. 9, highlighted the impressive year the Rebels (9-4, 6-2 in Mountain West Conference) have had so far. It’s a better record than UNLV had the last time it earned itself a bowl opportunity, which came with the 2013 season.

Leipold praised what UNLV does schematically on offense, referring to what the Rebels do with their option game as similar to what his side does. Defensively, Leipold mentioned, he’s noticed some similarities between UNLV this year and Arkansas during the 2022 regular season because Rebels head coach Barry Odom was the defensive coordinator for the Razorbacks before leaving for UNLV.

“They’re a dangerous team,” Leipold said, “and we’ve got to be ready.”

Here are a few more thoughts on the Kansas (8-4, 5-4 in Big 12 Conference) program as the bowl game draws closer:

Here’s how Lance Leipold sees the bowl practices aiding some of Kansas’ less-experienced players

Bowl practices don’t just allow the team to continue to develop as a whole, but for younger players to get more work in early in their college careers. Leipold was asked about that topic as he met with reporters. And while he acknowledged starting a list means he might leave some guys out, he did name some players in this respect.

Freshman safety Taylor Davis, freshman linebacker Logan Brantley and freshman offensive lineman Calvin Clements were the first three players Leipold mentioned, either for showing up in practice or due to his eagerness to see them get more work. Freshman running back Johnny Thompson Jr. recently caught Leipold’s eye for a move Thompson made on a defender. And there were a couple of freshman cornerbacks, Jameel Croft Jr. and Jacoby Davis, that Leipold thinks will benefit from the practices as well.

“I think what I learned last year is, this is beneficial now, but where you really see it is toward the end of spring and early August — is where you see these practices then, as they kind of add up,” Leipold said. “We’ll get about 12 or so this time around, take the 15 from the spring, and then those young men have those 27 to kind of build into their next camp.”

Here’s how Lance Leipold explained Kansas’ approach in the transfer portal

Leipold said Kansas will continue to look everywhere to improve, while asked while meeting with reporters about their offseason needs this cycle and the transfer portal. However, there is more to their thought process.

Leipold went on to explain that, at this point, in most instances they have allotted a number of scholarships to high school players that represents a sort of one-to-one for seniors they have who are moving on. Then, if they lose someone to the transfer portal, they will look to replace them with someone at that position.

“Now, does that mean we’re not looking at all positions? Because you don’t know when you’re going to be surprised or something,” Leipold noted. “But that’s probably the best way to say it right now, and we’ll continue to make our improvements in depth and that as well.”

According to a report, Kansas football is exploring playing 2024 home games away from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

According to a story published by the Lawrence Journal-World, “There’s a chance the University of Kansas’ home football games next season could be played at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, as KU leaders become concerned construction work at their campus stadium will make true home games infeasible.” KU’s chancellor, Douglas Girod, told the Journal-World there have been preliminary discussions about playing 2024 home games there. But the hope is still to keep those games in Lawerence as the renovation of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium continues.

The Journal-World article outlined a concern about how playing the home games in Lawrence could delay construction. But there are a lot of details that still have to be worked out. Those include if Arrowhead Stadium is available and what David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium would be capable of providing fans if it is used.

RELATED: Kansas football vs. UNLV in 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Tickets, information for matchup

RELATED: With the soccer hire, Kansas AD Travis Goff continues to shape the future of KU Athletics

RELATED: As Kansas preps for Indiana, here's what the Jayhawks took away from win against Missouri

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Here are 3 more thoughts about Kansas football as its bowl game nears