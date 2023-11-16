3 more thoughts following Kansas basketball’s Champions Classic win against Kentucky

CHICAGO — Members of Kansas basketball’s coaching staff and roster found themselves in a familiar place Tuesday, when they entered the United Center in Chicago.

Back in March of 2022, during the 2021-22 season, this is where the Jayhawks beat a couple of teams to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. They beat Providence in the Sweet 16 and Miami (FL) in the Elite Eight. And much like Kansas’ 89-84 win Tuesday against Kentucky in the Champions Classic, during the 2023-24 season, those two past contests required the Jayhawks to persevere through some adversity.

Redshirt senior guard Dajuan Harris Jr., a member of both teams, was reminded of those memories postgame. He reflected on how Kansas (3-0) was able to leave each time with a win. And he brought up a memory he shared with graduate senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who joined the Jayhawks following that NCAA tournament run to a national championship.

“Actually, when we pulled up to the locker room for shoot-around earlier, I told (McCullar) that, like, this is the locker room we won in the Sweet 16 in and we just wanted to get another (win),” Harris said. “But, really, it means a lot to us — for even our fans. And we really wanted to come get the (win) for them and we’re just going to keep grinding from here.”

Here are a few more takeaways from No. 1 Kansas’ victory against No. 16 Kentucky:

Kevin McCullar Jr. finishes with a rare triple-double

With some of the performances the game included, McCullar’s 12-point, 10-rebound and 10-assist triple-double actually flew a little bit under the radar. Kansas coach Bill Self even remarked about it in postgame. But it was the third triple-double in program history and first since Jeff Withey’s against San Jose State on Nov. 26, 2012.

McCullar now also has the second triple-double in the history of the Champions Classic. So, that adds to the heights he’s been able to reach since transferring to join the Jayhawks ahead of last season. He follows Denzel Valentine, who had one for Michigan State.

Hunter Dickinson continues to look like a candidate for national player of the year

Senior center Hunter Dickinson was already viewed as someone who would have a chance to win national player of the year this season with Kansas. Pairing a big-man with a coach like Self had everyone talking about the feats Dickinson could accomplish with the Jayhawks. And then Dickinson puts up a 27-point and 21-rebound performance, setting the record for rebounds in a Champions Classic game, on a stage like this.

Dickinson’s exuberant personality, on and off the court, can often lead to attention from opposing fans whether it’s warranted or not. Self highlighted that postgame, and even went as far as to say most of the time it isn’t warranted. But Self also noted that Dickinson never runs from it, which gives the team confidence.

“He’s not a villain, but what he does is he takes pressure off of everybody else by having everybody else focused on him,” Self said. “So, that’s a big bonus.”

KJ Adams Jr.’s performance shouldn’t go unnoticed

With the way the game was going, Kansas needed junior forward KJ Adams Jr. to be the reliable talent he has been. There wasn’t enough, at least offensively, from the likes of graduate senior guard Nicolas Timberlake, freshman guard Johnny Furphy or freshman guard Elmarko Jackson. And Adams went on to put up 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Adams fouled out and he missed all three of his free-throw attempts, but he was otherwise effective and efficient shooting the ball. The majority of his points and all of his rebounds came in the second half. Self, Harris and McCullar all praised Adams postgame, and Self outlined a vision that could lead to Adams being even better.

“We’ve got to figure out how to play him like we played him last year, with Hunter in the game,” Self said. “I think that’s a big key for us.”

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) dunks during a game Tuesday in Chicago against Kentucky at the United Center.

