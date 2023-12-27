3 more takeaways from Kansas football’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory against UNLV

PHOENIX — Kansas football wrapped up its season Tuesday with a 49-36 win over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl\.

The Jayhawks (9-4, 5-4 in Big 12 Conference) jumped out to a commanding lead in the first half, and headed into the halftime break with a 28-10 advantage. The Rebels (9-5, 6-2 in Mountain West Conference) battled back in the third quarter to bring the score to within one possession before KU was able to pull away. The victory represents Kansas football’s first bowl win in more than a decade, and will send the Jayhawks into the offseason with momentum.

Here are a few more takeaways from the matchup in Phoenix:

Jim Zebrowski guides Kansas’ offense to nearly 50 points

Ahead of the bowl game, Kansas quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski was elevated to co-offensive coordinator. When then-offensive coordinator/associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki departed for the offensive coordinator position on the Penn State coaching staff, Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold tasked Zebrowski with calling the plays. It was a return of sorts, at least for the bowl prep and game itself, to when Zebrowski was Leipold’s offensive coordinator while they were both at Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“Jim found his groove again,” Leipold said Sunday, ahead of the game. “You could see him reenergized in ways. I think the whole offensive staff has been reenergized in ways that — you have a chance to have a little more input. You have a chance for a little more say and looking at some things and what we’re doing.”

By game’s end, Kansas scored almost 50 points and amassed close to 600 yards of total offense. Redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean became the game’s offensive MVP. There were turnovers that stymied what the Jayhawks were able to do, especially in the third quarter, but it was an impressive effort that showcased a level of aggressiveness that lasted all game long.

Kansas wins without two of its stars, Dominick Puni and Austin Booker

Kansas redshirt senior offensive lineman Dominick Puni was the team’s regular starter at left tackle throughout the regular season. Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Austin Booker, a transfer from Minnesota, thrived during a breakout season that saw him lead the team in sacks and tackles for loss through the regular season. But according to Leipold, neither was with the team for the trip, although neither officially announced they were opting out.

“Nothing surprises me anymore,” Leipold said Sunday. “What you see — and after that, I think everything else, you’d have to talk with them. But those are two very fine players for us, appreciate everything they’ve contributed this season — Dominick for two — and they both have bright futures.”

Kansas’ rushing attack may not have resembled what it showed over the course of the season, but the Jayhawks were still able to enjoy success through the air. Kansas’ defense didn’t generate the pressure it had during the season, but still forced turnovers and contributed to the win. Both Puni and Booker should get selected in the 2024 NFL draft if they elect to pursue that route.

This was Kenny Logan Jr.’s last game of his Kansas career

There was a time when Kenny Logan Jr., a senior safety for Kansas, was going to have the 2022 season be his last with the Jayhawks. He was ready to move on. But Logan reversed course and chose to return in 2023, as Bean did, to continue to be a part of one more year of Leipold’s rebuild in Lawrence.

“He’s done so much for this program, and I don’t know if it fully ever hits you until it’s not there anymore,” Leipold said Sunday about Logan. “But I think he’s trying to embrace and make the most of it, and for that we’re always appreciative.”

Logan finished the bowl game with nine tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup en route to being named the game's defensive MVP.

Kansas football wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (2) celebrates with offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams and quarterback Jason Bean (9) after scoring a touchdown against UNLV during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game Tuesday in Phoenix.

RELATED: Grading Kansas football on its 49-36 victory against UNLV in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

RELATED: Kansas football vs. UNLV recap: Jayhawks battled Rebels in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

RELATED: KU Athletics spent more than $10M on outside legal fees defending NCAA infractions case

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: 3 more takeaways from Kansas football’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory