Here are 3 more takeaways from bowl game selection day for the Kansas football program

LAWRENCE — Kansas football found out Sunday that it will be playing in this year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix against UNLV.

It’s the second-straight bowl appearance for the Jayhawks (8-4, 5-4 in Big 12), who haven’t played in back-to-back bowl games in more than a decade. It’s the first in a while for the Rebels (9-4, 6-2 in Mountain West), too. And by game’s end, either the Big 12 Conference or the Mountain West Conference will have a victory to celebrate.

Here are three more takeaways from the day Kansas learned where it was heading:

Kansas players saw Alabama make the College Football Playoff over Florida State

There was a lot of controversy Sunday, when the College Football Playoff’s selection committee gave Alabama the fourth and final spot over Florida State. Alabama was the one-loss champion of the Southeastern Conference, while Florida State was the undefeated champion of the Atlantic Coast Conference. And Kansas junior running back Devin Neal and senior tight end Mason Fairchild reacted to that news.

“I feel for those guys, like, I know Trey Benson. We talk quite frequently, the running back over there,” said Neal, referring to Florida State. “So, I know he’s heartbroken. I mean, it’s just hard man. I mean, you’d think that winning alone would get you in that game and they won every game. They won their conference championship in the Power Five and they beat some SEC teams. So, I know me personally, if I was in that situation, I’d be quite upset. So, it just shows what the landscape is and I think — I’ve always been adamant about increasing the playoff number anyway.”

Fairchild added: “I understand where they’re coming from with Jordan Travis’ injury. It’s just a tough spot to be in, putting in a team with a one loss over a team that’s undefeated. It’s a tough spot to be in. Those guys that make those decisions, I feel for them because they’re put in tough spots a lot.”

Kansas is adjusting how it approaches the extra practice time

Kansas coach Lance Leipold noted the extra practice time the Jayhawks had because of the bowl game last year made a significant difference. You could tell in the spring, he explained, how much of an effect it had on the players’ retention level — especially if they were younger players. But in the three seasons Leipold’s spent at Kansas, the team has also become a more veteran group.

Leipold added they have to make sure they are monitoring the amount of work those guys who have played a lot are putting in. He alluded to a desire to play younger guys who he said wouldn’t have the bowl game count toward the four-game redshirt rule. The needs of the team are evolving, and he’s changing with them.

Lance Leipold said they haven’t had discussions with players about opting out

In recent years, discussion has ramped up around bowl time about the potential of players opting out of their bowl games. The most common reason that people think about in that regard is a player deciding they don’t want to risk injury, before they leave college for the professional ranks. But according to Leipold, when it comes to players who’ve been playing significant snaps and are healthy, there have been no discussions about them not playing in the game.

Leipold understands that each player has a decision to make about their future. But he also hopes for everyone to be available who can be. He noted that the players on the team and leaders on it care for one another, and highlighted that they understand what this bowl game and a ninth win would mean for this program.

Kansas football tight end Trevor Kardell (45) celebrates with fellow tight end Mason Fairchild (89) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a game against BYU on Sept. 23, 2023, in Lawrence.

RELATED: Kansas football vs. UNLV in Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report

RELATED: Kansas football bowl game selection day recap: Jayhawks learn where they're going

RELATED: Where is the bowl game that Kansas football is playing in? The answer could surprise you

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: 3 more takeaways from bowl game selection day for Kansas football