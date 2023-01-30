3 more Bills players added to 2023 Pro Bowl roster

With the Kansas City Chiefs advancing to the Super Bowl where they’ll take on the Philadelphia Eagles, their players that made the 2023 Pro Bowl now must be replaced.

In doing that, the NFL announced on Monday that three players from the Buffalo Bills were tabbed to join the Pro Bowl. That brings the team’s total to eight Pro Bowlers this season.

Check the full list below:

Dion Dawkins

Number of Pro Bowls: 2

Dawson Knox

Number of Pro Bowls: 1

Rodger Saffold

Number of Pro Bowls: 2

Number of Pro Bowls: 1

Mitch Morse

Number of Pro Bowls: 1

Jordan Poyer

Number of Pro Bowls: 1

Stefon Diggs

Number of Pro Bowls: 3

Josh Allen

Number of Pro Bowls: 3

