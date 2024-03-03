3 moments that defined Lightning’s shootout win over Canadiens

TAMPA — Given the way the game began for the Lightning Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, being able to skate off with two points was a major victory at a time of the season when every one is critical.

Tampa Bay fell behind early, allowing the opening goal 87 seconds into the game and the second 13 minutes later.

But the night ended with the Lightning celebrating a 4-3 shootout win despite never leading until the end. Victor Hedman scored the winning goal in the sixth shootout round, and Andrei Vasilevskiy secured the victory with a right pad save on Joseph Roy’s final attempt.

The win, the Lightning’s third in their past five games (3-1-1), snapped a four-game losing streak on home ice.

“We need two points, and bottom line is this is this time of the year you want the effort to be there, and I think it has been for the most part,” Hedman said. “We’ve played a lot of good hockey, and we know what it takes to win at this time of the year. So, we’ve just got to keep munching points and putting ourselves in a good position.”

The Lightning (33-24-6, 72 points) moved six points ahead of the Islanders for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, though the teams chasing them (Isles, Capitals and Devils) have played fewer games.

Forward Tyler Motte, whose shorthanded goal midway through the third period tied the game, said securing the second point Saturday was “important.”

“There’s more eyes and more pressure on it this time of year,” he said. “Technically, it’s the same as if you get one or two in Game 10 of the year. But this time everyone seems to look in the standings. The (trade) deadline is coming up, too. There’s no secrets there, but this is a time of the year where teams really figure out who they are, and you’ve got to find a way to win in this league.”

These were the three biggest moments in the win.

Stars to the rescue in shootout

The Lightning improved to 3-0 in shootouts this season after Hedman slowed in front of the net, then put a shot under Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau’s blocker, off the left post and in to open the sixth round.

“I’ve never played against that goalie before, I don’t think, so that’s probably a good thing,” Hedman said. “He probably didn’t have the pre-scout on me, so you just try to take it a little slow and see what’s open and try and bury it.”

Before Hedman, the pressure was on Steven Stamkos at the start of the third round after Cole Caufield scored in the second. Stamkos approached from the left side and shot a wrister across his body inside the near post to extend the shootout.

“It was turning into a little bit of a goalie battle there,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “And statistically speaking, the goalie’s got the advantage. So it’s not it’s not like it’s easy to score in their shootouts. But the big boys came through for us.”

Caufield’s goal was the only one Vasilevskiy allowed in the shootout. He stopped Montreal’s other five attempts.

Motte provides shorthanded boost

Late penalties have killed the Lightning lately, so when Mitchell Chaffee went to the box for a dangerous hit on David Savard that resulted in a two-minute boarding minor with 10:30 remaining in regulation, it felt like a repeat reel from recent games would play out.

But Motte took advantage of a Montreal turnover at the Tampa Bay blue line, sending him on a shorthanded breakaway. He slung a changeup between Primeau’s legs to tie the game at 3 and give the Lightning new life.

“Definitely don’t overthink it,” Motte said. “First, you look and see if the D-man or the backchecker is going to get you. I actually saw (Lightning forward Luke Glendening) first. Didn’t overthink that and think to do 2-on-0 or anything. I got a shot on a spot on the ice where I thought I could let it go.”

Hagel continues to do it all

Left wing Brandon Hagel’s point streak (which ended Thursday at 14 games) may be over, but he continues to do the little things that have made him one of the Lightning’s best all-around players.

Reunited with Anthony Cirelli, Hagel set up his longtime linemate for a goal with 4:11 left in the second period to tie the game at 2.

Hagel emerged from the left corner with the puck and circled back to the faceoff dot, where he drew attention from four Montreal players. He passed across the slot to Cirelli, who hit a wide-open net for his 13th goal. Hagel has assisted on five of Cirelli’s 10 even-strength goals this season.

Hagel now has points in 15 of his last 16 games and 22 points over that stretch. He has 30 points, including 18 assists, over his last 24 games.

• • •

