3 Minnesota Vikings NFL draft outcomes

The Minnesota Vikings are just 28 days away from making a huge difference on the roster. They currently have five picks on the roste, but all 10 selections from the 2022 NFL draft were acquired during the draft.

There are multiple options that the Vikings could target during the first round of the NFL draft. They could trade up for a quarterback which feels likely if Will Levis or Anthony Richardson slide down the board at all.

What happens if quarterback isn’t an option in round one? How do they attack the draft. Would it be cornerback? Wide receiver? Pass rusher? Trade down?

Managing editor Tyler Forness and columnist Judd Zulgad discuss that and more on the latest episode of Purple Access.

