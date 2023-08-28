3 Minnesota Vikings make ESPN’s top 100 players

A few weeks after NFL Network released their top 100 list, ESPN listed their top 100 players heading into the 2023 NFL season and the Minnesota Vikings have three players on the list.

WR Justin Jefferson-2

OLB Danielle Hunter-81

QB Kirk Cousins-94

Jefferson and Cousins also made the NFL’s top 100 list with the star wide receiver ranking second and the Vikings starting quarterback ranking 42nd.

It should come as no surprise that Jefferson ranked as highly as he did. He is the best non-quarterback in the National Football League and cemented that by winning the Offensive Player of the Year award with 128 receptions for 1,809 yard and seven touchdowns.

Hunter had an excellent season despite what some of the narratives are surrounding him. He had 10.5 sacks and ranked eighth in pressures with 70 on the season.

Despite a small drop statistically, Cousins had his best season as a quarterback. He was aggressive down the field more than he ever had been previously and took the Vikings to a new level offensively.

Not making the list were Harrison Smith, who ranked 97th in the NFL’s top 100 and T.J. Hockenson.

