3 Michigan State basketball players we are waiting on decisions from

Michigan State’s basketball season came to a disappointing end with a Sweet 16 loss to Kansas State. While the singular game was unfortunate, the season can still somewhat be considered a success.

Now, the team has moved into offseason mode, which in turn means roster construction mode. With roster construction becoming a priority, Michigan State is in an interesting spot, with a blend of returning players and a top freshman class coming in.

It appears that Joey Hauser has decided to move on, as expected, but now there is three more decisions to be made before Michigan State can go on with constructing its 2023-24 roster:

Tyson Walker

Tyson Walker had a breakout season in the green and white, averaging over 14 points per game. Thanks to COVID, Walker has an additional year of eligibility remaining, if he chooses to use it.

There is no indication whether Walker is leaning towards returning or staying, just yet.

Malik Hall

Malik Hall is in the same boat as Walker, having a fifth year of eligibility if he chooses to use it. Much like Walker, there is no indication whether Hall is staying or leaving just yet, but speculation is that Hall could be favoring one more year due to the tough season he had with injuries and more.

Pierre Brooks

Pierre Brooks is not in a situation where he is out of eligibility, but there has been plenty of speculation whether Brooks will be in East Lansing next season. Brooks did not play in any of the three NCAA Tournament games for Michigan State, and saw his minutes diminish exponentially in Big Ten play. A transfer could be in play for the MSU wing.

Analysis

While Walker is one of the anticipated decisions to come for Spartan fans, it may not be the most important decision for the roster construction. MSU is in a good spot with Hoggard, Akins, Holloman and Fears at the guard position, and Walker is just a bonus.

As for Hall and Brooks, their impact on the roster is much more important. If one, or both, decided to leave the Spartans would need to dip into the portal to aid the small/power forward depth on the roster.

Without Hall, Xavier Booker would be the only power forward on the roster, with Coen Carr being able to spell in the position. Relying on two true freshman may not be the best option for MSU at the power forward position

With Brooks gone, it would mean only Carr and Gherig Normand at the small forward position, with the help of Akins.

Hall and Brooks decisions are very important for the route Michigan State takes this offseason in their roster construction.

