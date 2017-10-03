3 members of RCR No. 21 Xfinity team suspended for 4 races

NASCAR issued seven penalties Tuesday stemming from violations at both Dover International Speedway (NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Trucks).

The most severe penalty came in the Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing getting hit hard for the No. 21 team (driver: Daniel Hemric).

Crew chief Danny Stockman Jr., car chief Clint Almquist and engineer Luke Mason have been suspended for the next four Xfinity Series races after a large piece of tungsten fell off Hamric’s car on pit road Saturday at Dover.

All will be eligible for reinstatement just prior to the season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 14.

The penalty comes from the NASCAR Rule Book, Section 20.3.5 Safety — Ballast Containers: loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle.

While the four-race penalty is a serious result, none of the three were fined.

