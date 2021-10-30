3 matchups to watch for Lions vs Eagles in Week 8

Heading back home, the Detroit Lions are hoping to secure their first victory before their bye week. The Lions face a dysfunctional Philadelphia Eagles, who are dealing with dilemmas on their end after their 33-22 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Even though the Lions have been close in most of their matchups this season, their first victory has always seemed to elude them. Through the public eye, most deem the Lions as pushovers, but if you ask any of the teams the Lions have played this far, they would have to disagree. They fought until the very end against teams who most have deemed Super Bowl-bound contenders, but seem to just fall short due to bad timing and inexperience.

If Lions fans think it has been rough, Eagles fans are not far behind them leaning most to question the direction the team is heading towards either be questionable play or bad coaching decisions. If there was any week for the Lions to pounce it will this week against the Eagles to nail in their first victory of the Campbell era.

After last week, it will interesting to see what kind of stops the Lions bring out in this game, but these are some of the key matchups the Lions need to take advantage of against the Eagles.

D'Andre Swift vs Eagles Linebackers

It is not outrageous to say Swift has been the biggest offensive contributor for the Lions. He has contributed over a quarter of the Lions total yardage as he leads the team with 391 receiving yards and is second in rushing with 262. Between the speed, quickness, and bulldozing hits, Swift has found himself in the center spotlight of the Lions offense, who, in the short of it, is lacking high talent.

As we saw the last week, the rushing attack is just as good as the defense as it keeps drives rolling and the opposing offense on the bench. If the Lions look to pull off the win, expect them to do the same this week. At best, the Eagles linebackers have been questionable at best, who have been responsible for allowing 133 rushing per game, the fourth-worst in the league. At the forefront of the Eagle linebackers is Eric Wilson, who is currently Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded rush defender amongst linebackers.

Surely the coaching staff is not oblivious to the fact the Eagles defense is vulnerable against the rush. I am willing to bet they will scheme to get Swift the ball to take advantage of this matchup. If Swift can do what he does best, the Lions could ride his versatility and dynamic play to their first win.

Jerry Jacobs vs DeVonta Smith

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The amount of decimation towards the Lions secondary has been one of the team’s stories so far this season. In a perfect world, Jacobs would’ve been sitting behind learning the nuances of the NFL, but being thrust into the lineup has forced Jacobs to learn on a trial by fire basis and so far it has gone better than most anticipated. Outside of a few big gains, Jacobs has more than held his own against the likes of Adam Theilen, Ja’Marr Chase, and Cooper Kupp.

Jacobs will again be on the hook to face yet another top 10 drafted receiver in rookie DeVonta Smith, who currently leads the Eagles with 406 receiving yards. Between his speed and quickness, it makes Smith a dangerous weapon at Jalen Hurt disposal. Even though his stature might not intimidate, Jacobs better keep his eye on him, or Smith will off to the races. Due to his speed, don’t put it out of the question if the Lions put more top cover just in case those types of situations arise.

The Eagles have few weapons the Lions have to watch out for, like Quez Watkins and Dallas Goedert, but the matchup between Jacobs and Smith may turn into the make-or-break situation this week. As long as Jacobs plays clean football, he can hold Smith at bay as he has shown before. But if he is not careful, Jacobs could turn bad and be in for a long game.

Matt Nelson vs Josh Sweat

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

The strength of the Lions heading into the season was undeniably the offensive line; regrettably, that has not been the case through the season. The first big blow came when Taylor Decker went down, putting in converted defensive tackle Matt Nelson at right tackle while Penei Sewell handled the left side. Unfortunately, Nelson has performed as most would have expected. That is not a good thing considering he has given up 28 total pressures, most on the team, and his run blocking is not going much better.

This season, the Eagles defensive line is one of their strengths, with Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox handling the middle and Josh Sweat killing it off the edge, who will look to take advantage of his matchup against Matt Nelson. So far, Sweat is enjoying one of his most productive seasons, especially in pass-rushing, providing a steady dose of pressure, an area where the Lions have been bit multiple times.

Nelson vs. Sweat is one of the matchups where it might not look like much on paper, but it could ultimately decide the game. If Nelson can’t slow down Sweat, Goff will be in distress most of the game, and we all know how well that goes. The Lions interior will already have their hands full with Hargrave and Cox, so don’t expect much help for Nelson, who might end up on an island himself and will need to do his best to not “Sweat” the small stuff.

