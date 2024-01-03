3 major takeaways from Cowboys undefeated home slate

The contest was much closer than the Dallas Cowboys are used to in home games, but their victory over the Detroit Lions means they ended the 2023 season undefeated at AT&T Stadium. Controversy aside, Dallas is the only team to go undefeated at home, and they are now in first place in the NFC East and will be the number two seed if they beat the Washington Commanders next week.

The Cowboys can look at the season in totality and see plenty of positives. Dak Prescott is a top-end MVP candidate and a possible First-Team All-Pro quarterback. CeeDee Lamb is in contention for offensive player of the year and is a likely All-Pro receiver. Tyron Smith has been mostly healthy and is still one of the top left tackles in the league. The defense still has a great pass rush and is excellent at causing turnovers.

A closer look would show plenty of issues that no team would want heading into the playoffs. With only one week left in the regular season and Dallas with a chance to be anywhere from the second to the fifth seed, the major takeaways from this game are focused on improvements going forward.

Ineffective first down runs are killing the offense

Playoff football has always been about running the ball, playing defense, getting touchdowns in the redzone, and not turning the ball over. Should that be the strategy if a team can’t run the ball efficiently or effectively though? The biggest issue for the Cowboys this season has been their inability to run the football, paired with their unwillingness to get away from that formula when it isn’t working.

Dallas ran the ball 14 times on first down, they had two plays over five yards and their only big play was with under nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter. They had five runs for negative yards, and another for no gain. Nearly half the carries were negative plays. The team averaged two yards per attempt on first-down runs, meaning Prescott had to drag the offense out of second and eight often, which is a losing formula for an offense.

Passing on first down provided much better results. They hit one big play of 21 yards, had two other plays of more than 10 yards, and averaged seven yards passing on first down. Short yardage on second down is a best friend to any offense because it allows the team to run to extend the drive or try a shot play that still leaves a third-and-short if it’s missed. Low-risk, high-reward plays are exactly what coaches want on offense.

Dallas has to see how a game plan is working out, and be able to adjust to what is working, or even better look at how much better the offense is when it uses early down passing, and game plan towards the more impactful option. The reason games like the ones against the San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills get away from them is because they don’t adjust to what isn’t working fast enough. This has to change going into the playoffs.

CeeDee Lamb is the offenses only consistent weapon

Lamb has been an unstoppable monster this season. He continues to ascend year after year and his leap this season has been his most significant. He accumulated 122 receptions, most in the NFL. They went for 1,651 yards which is second in the league, and he is third in the NFL with 10 receiving touchdowns. Lamb even has the longest touchdown reception of the year, 92 yards. He has elevated himself into the best receiver in the league conversation along with Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson.

Nothing about that is a bad thing, but if he is the only reliable weapon for the Cowboys, that could be an issue. Coming into this season Lamb had four double-digit reception games and only one game of 150 yards or more. The weapons surrounding Lamb included Amari Cooper, Dalton Schultz, and even a Michael Gallup that had 1,200 yards and six touchdowns. This season Lamb has had six games with 10 or more receptions, and four games of 150 yards.

The rest of the team has a single 100-yard receiving game combined. Brandin Cooks put up 173 yards against the Giants in their second matchup. The Dallas offense is one of the best in the league but only a single 100-yard receiver other than Lamb isn’t good enough when the team runs into a defense like the 49ers.

The rushing attack isn’t any better.

Dallas has blown out eight teams this season. That’s when Dallas should be able to lean on the run game to kill the clock. The team only had one game with a 100-yard rusher though. They haven’t even reached 80 rushing yards by a back other than that single game 100-yard game from Tony Pollard.

If the Cowboys want to win in the playoffs, others need to step up, and the play caller needs to better set the others up for success. Lamb should get his every game, but other weapons impacting opposing defenses will be critical to the playoff success of this team. Jake Ferguson, Cooks, and Pollard need to be more impactful going forward.

The defense masked early offensive mistakes

In what seems like a thing that has gone back and forth all season, the Dallas defense was able to pick up for offensive mistakes early in the game that kept the Lions in striking range. Early on in 2023 this was a regular occurrence. Poor red-zone efficiency held back the offense, and the defense led the team. Later in the season the offense was unstoppable, but the defense couldn’t get enough stops regularly. In Week 17, the defense was back to its winning ways and helping the team overcome poor play from the offense.

On the first drive against Detroit, Prescott missed a wide-open Cooks for a big-play touchdown. The very next play he threw an interception and the Lions had a turnover and a 3-0 lead. The defense made the Lions punt and three offensive plays later the Cowboys were up 7-3 because of a season high 92-yard TD to Lamb.

The defense of the Cowboys got a three-and-out again on the next drive, but the offense couldn’t capitalize, so the momentum could’ve switched, but an interception by Jourdan Lewis kept that momentum with Dallas. Another big defensive play to set up the Cowboys, but a Lamb fumble inside the five-yard line once again kept the Lions in the game. Detroit took the turnover and went on a 11-play drive, but the defense held once again by stopping them on fourth down.

A game that should’ve been 21-3 going into halftime was only 7-3 because of the offense and their mistakes, but on the positive side, the Lions could’ve just as easily been up multiple scores if not for the Dallas defense. Going into the playoffs both sides of the ball need to play together better, instead of one side always needing to cover for the others bad play.

