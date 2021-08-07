3 major Hawaii banks to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

Dave Segal, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·2 min read

Aug. 7—Three of the state's largest banks jointly announced today that beginning Sept. 30 they will require employees to show proof of full vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

First Hawaiian Bank, Bank of Hawaii and Territorial Savings Bank said that under the new policy they will cover the COVID-19 test cost for nonvaccinated employees undergoing weekly testing. The mandate was triggered by the state's alarming increase in COVID-19 cases.

"As one of Hawaii's largest employers, First Hawaiian Bank is committed to ensuring that we provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and customers, " First Hawaiian Chairman, President and CEO Bob Harrison said in a statement. "COVID-19 vaccinations are a key component to minimizing the impact of the virus, and we see this as an opportunity for us to quickly assist the State in reaching the vaccination levels needed to support the health of the communities we serve and move our economy forward."

Employees may submit requests for exemptions due to legitimate religious or medical reasons. Individuals granted exemptions still will be required to comply with regular COVID-19 testing and other preventative requirements.

American Savings Bank and Central Pacific Bank have not made decisions yet on whether they also will take those measures.

Beth Whitehead, vice president and chief administrative officer of American Savings, said the bank is considering mandatory vaccinations for its employees but is collecting feedback first.

"At ASB, we are fortunate to have a high teammate vaccination rate, " Whitehead said. "It's important to us that we do our part to protect public health and prevent further strains on our health care system. We are considering mandatory vaccinations, but as we do with any big initiative, we are gathering feedback from our teammates first before we make a decision. We care deeply about the health and welfare of the people of Hawaii and are committed to doing whatever it takes to end the pandemic."

Central Pacific Bank said nearly all of its employees have been vaccinated but it is evaluating how to handle future vaccinations.

"Central Pacific Bank takes the health and safety of our customers, employees and the community in general very seriously, " Central Pacific Executive Chairman Paul Yonamine said in a statement. "We have worked hard to educate our employees on the benefits of getting vaccinated and are gratified that to date nearly 90 percent of them have been vaccinated.

"We realize that COVID is again surging in our community and are currently evaluating how to best handle employee vaccinations in the future. In the meantime, we continue to emphasize appropriate COVID protocols including mask wearing, social distancing and personal hygiene for the health and safety of all concerned."

