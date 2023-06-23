3 major concerns for Patriots heading into training camp

There was never any doubt that the 2023 season would be an uphill battle for the New England Patriots, but considering some of the issues currently facing their roster, things could potentially be worse off than anticipated.

No, this isn’t some attempt to snuff out all of the happy vibes heading into training camp. Make no mistake, there are still a lot of things for the Patriots to feel good about.

Bill O’Brien is back calling the offensive plays, and the defense could be a rising juggernaut. But the Patriots will still have their work cut out for them if they have any hopes of competing, much less winning, a stacked AFC East division.

Here are three major concerns for the team heading into training camp:

Offensive line could still be an issue

Even with Adrian Klemm overseeing things, there are some serious concerns that the Patriots’ offensive line will fail at keeping opposing defenses from flattening Mac Jones like a pancake.

Riley Reiff, who was given guaranteed money to help fill the void at right tackle left by Isaiah Wynn, struggled at spring practices to the point where he was reportedly moved to the second team unit. That left backups Conor McDermott and Calvin Anderson to constantly get smoked off the edges by pass-rushers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.

Oh, and Trent Brown missed OTAs, along with the first day of mandatory minicamp due to a flight-related issue. Meanwhile, starting guard Michael Onwenu, who is the Patriots’ best offensive lineman, is still working his way back from ankle surgery.

Things have the potential to get very bad for the Patriots along the offensive front. Rookie Sidy Sow has the potential to work at both guard and tackle, but there’s no certainty he’ll even be ready to step in for that sort of work right out of the gates.

Brown has also been plagued by injuries in the past, which paints a far more daunting light on the offensive tackle position. The fact that the Patriots’ success at that position could be tied to his health isn’t a good thing.

The receiving corps might struggle getting in sync

There are no guarantees that the Patriots will be the team that signs star free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. So they could be stuck with what they currently have on their roster.

JuJu Smith-Schuster missed all of the spring practices with an injury, and Tyquan Thornton missed multiple practices as well, including all of mandatory minicamp.

That has limited the work on the field for a unit ranked among the worst in the league by Pro Football Focus. Even if Hopkins did join the team, he’d be working on the fly as well after missing the early practices and trying to get up to speed with the playbook.

Things won’t be as bad as they were last season, but newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien will still have his work cut out given the circumstances he’ll be working under.

Outside corner could become a big trouble spot

Things change quickly in the NFL.

That has never been more apparent than the current situation facing the Patriots at cornerback.

Jack Jones, who recently posted $30,000 bail after being arrested for allegedly attempting to bring firearms on a flight, is facing possible jail time. The 25-year-old cornerback is involved in a serious situation that could impact his availability for the team.

During the spring practices, the defense was most effective with Jones playing across from rookie first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez, while veteran Jonathan Jones kicked back into the slot. If Jack Jones misses time, Belichick will have to get creative on the backend. He could sign another veteran playmaker, or the Patriots could move Jalen Mills, who recently moved to safety, back to outside corner.

There’s also the possibility the team could move Jonathan Jones outside and bump second-year corner Marcus Jones as the starting slot corner. But that might mean less of Marcus Jones on special teams and offense.

