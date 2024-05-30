3 Lumberjacks punch tickets to state, others qualify for finals races

May 29—SARTELL — It's section track season, which means Bemidji High School's elite distance runners are booking their trips to St. Michael Albertville for the Class 3A state meet.

Mia Hoffmann and Will Termont were two of the three BHS athletes who qualified for state on Wednesday at the Section 8-3A prelims in Sartell. Hoffmann won her race with a time of 10:57.38, nearly 40 seconds faster than the next-best runner. Termont took second place in the 3200 with a mark of 9:35.99. He trailed St. Michael-Albertville's Max Salas by 0.19 seconds.

Alec Newby is also headed to state despite finishing outside of the top two pole vault spots. He cleared the state qualification mark (12-11) with a vault of 13-05, good enough for third place. Austin Heim finished seventh at 11-11.

Seven BHS athletes qualified for finals races at STMA High School on Saturday. Ontario Tate-Beaulieu took sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.56 seconds. Ava Warner (1:03.18) and Addison Maish took sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 400.

Aubrey DeWitt finished in eighth place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 51.29. Clara Bieber missed out on a finals spot by one place in 10th (51.62).

The Jacks had three runners qualify in the 800. Alivia Thompson took second with a time of 2:20.37. Chloe Derby finished ninth at 2:29.76. Adam Allery finished seventh in the boys race at 2:01.36.