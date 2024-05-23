3 Lumberjacks advance to Section 8AA individual final

May 22—SARTELL — Jack McNallan, JD Hasbargen and Owen Lappinga survived and advanced.

McNallan and Hasbargen finished in fourth place in section doubles competition for the Bemidji High School boys tennis team and will be the Section 8AA North's No. 4 seed at the individual finals on Thursday. They advanced through the first two rounds with a 6-0, 6-0 win and a bye before falling in the semifinals in three sets. They also lost in three sets in the third-place match.

Lappinga took third in the singles bracket. He survived a three-set thriller against Alexandria's Donovan Rousu, then beat Moorhead's Elliot Lien 6-1, 6-1. Lappinga lost to Jack Michaud of Sartell 6-3, 6-0 before beating St. Cloud's Charlie Streit 7-5, 7-5.

Dom Arndt also competed for BHS in the singles tournament. He knocked off Moorhead's James Rothisberger in three sets before falling to Streit in the quarterfinals. Peter Mathews and Brooks Johnson won their first-round match in three sets over Fi Kjos and Brody Hanson of Moorhead before losing 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.