3 LSU stars among On3’s top 100 players in college football

On3 has posted its top 100 college football players for the 2023 season, including LSU’s own Harold Perkins, Malik Nabers and Will Campbell.

Having three returners ranked in the top 100 in college football could be huge this season. Talent combined with SEC experience is precisely what you look for when evaluating top programs in the preseason, and LSU brings both to the table.

Other programs with multiple top 100 players include the usuals (Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and others). LSU hopes to return to dominance behind the leadership of Perkins, Nabers and Campbell. Here, I’ll evaluate all three players and what they will bring in 2023.

No. 6 - Harold Perkins

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Perkins is one of the best returning players in the country, checking in at No. 6 on this list. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker provides elite speed and athleticism and should be the top LB in the country if he continues to perform as he has.

As a true freshman in 2022, Perkins recorded five or more tackles in nine games. He packed on roughly 20 pounds in his first year at LSU and was able to get to an SEC starting LBs playing weight in just one offseason. The scariest part: He’s only a true sophomore.

No. 53 - Malik Nabers

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Nabers checks in at No. 53 on the list and should be one of the top receivers in the SEC in 2023. He racked up his first 1,000-yard season in 2022 with 1,017 yards, but only three touchdowns. You have to hope the 6-foot receiver will get more red zone touches and will likely see the TD number increase in 2023.

No. 57 - Will Campbell

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Campbell looks to be one of the top offensive linemen in the country and is listed as the No. 57 returning player in college football. The 6-foot-6 tackle is highly athletic, and always finishes off his blocks. He excels in space, and we hope to see him highly involved in the screen game.

Look to see these three make big jumps in 2023, and be among the top players in the country.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire