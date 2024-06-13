3 LSU baseball players named NCBWA All-Americans

It was a disappointing conclusion to the season for LSU baseball, which overcame an 0-5 start in SEC series to earn the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional. The Tigers took host North Carolina to a decisive Game 7 but ultimately fell in extra innings and missed the chance to host a super regional.

In spite of that finish, LSU had several players turn in impressive performances this season. So impressive, in fact, that three of them were named to the NCBWA All-American teams. Tommy White, Luke Holman and Griffin Herring all earned Second Team honors.

White, a junior transfer from NC State who has been key to the Tigers’ success over the last two seasons, finished No. 5 in the SEC this season in hits, No. 6 in total bases (178), No. 7 in homers and No. 7 in RBI. He also has 75 career home runs, which ranks eighth all-time in Division I.

Holman, meanwhile, came from Alabama this season. Expected to be the ace, he settled into a Day 2 role but ultimately lived up to the hype, finishing with a 9-4 record and a 2.75 ERA in 2024 while appearing in 91.2 innings (16 starts) with 33 walks and 127 strikeouts. He held opposing batters to a .174 average.

Herring was one of the top bullpen arms this season, posting a 6-1 record and 1.79 ERA. He finished with six saves, 13 walks and 67 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .215 batting average.

White and Holman are likely first-round picks and should be moving on, while Herring is draft-eligible but could return, where he would likely earn a weekend starting spot in 2025.

