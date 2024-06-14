3 LSU baseball players get All-America honors from National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three LSU baseball players have received 2024 All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Junior third baseman Tommy White, junior right-handed pitcher Luke Holman and sophomore left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring were each voted to the NCBWA Second-Team All-America squad.

White, a 2023 First-Team All-American, earned Second-Team All-SEC recognition this season after hitting a team-high .330 (92-for-279) with 12 doubles, one triple, 24 homers, 70 RBI’s and 61 runs.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Florida, is No. 5 in the SEC this season in hits, No. 6 in total bases (178), No. 7 in homers and No. 7 in RBI. He has 75 career home runs, which ranks No. 8 all-time in NCAA Division I history.

Holman, a second-team All-SEC selection, posted a 9-4 record and a 2.75 ERA this season in 91.2 innings (16 starts) with 33 walks and 127 strikeouts, while limiting opponents to a .174 batting average.

Holman, a product of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 2 in wins, No. 2 in opponent batting average, No. 3 in ERA and No. 3 in innings pitched.

Herring, a product of Southlake, Texas, posted a 6-1 record and a 1.79 ERA for the Tigers this season, working 50.1 innings over 21 appearances (one start). He recorded six saves, 13 walks and 67 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .215 cumulative batting average.

A 2024 Second-Team All-SEC selection, Herring was 2-1 with a 1.14 ERA and five saves in SEC regular-season games, posting seven walks and 45 strikeouts in 31.2 innings (11 appearances).

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)

