3 local schools win VISAA State Titles

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Recently, 3 local schools won VISAA state titles in spring sports. New Covenant golf team won the Division III title. Roanoke Catholic girls track team took the Division III crown. Monday the North Cross boys tennis team won the Division II championship. Congrats to these teams.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.