These 3 local college football players earned postseason honors this week

Bryant quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, Brown quarterback Jake Willcox and University of Rhode Island defensive back Syeed Gibbs claimed major honors as their respective football conferences announced postseason awards on Tuesday.

Eckhaus was named the Big South-OVC Offensive Player of the Year, Willcox and Eckhaus both earned places on the Walter Payton Award watch list and Gibbs was tabbed as the Defensive Rookie of the Year in the Coastal Athletic Association.

Eckhaus led the Bulldogs to a 6-5 overall record and a 4-2 conference finish. He ranked third nationally in total offense and passing touchdowns through 11 games, averaging 296.4 yards and throwing for 28 scores. Eckhaus finished his junior season by topping 300 yards passing in each of his last four games and tossing 22 touchdown passes against league opponents.

Bryant quarterback Zevi Eckhaus was named the Big South-OVC Offensive Player of the Year and is a Walter Payton Award finalist.

Willcox helped guide the Bears to their first .500 overall record since 2015 and a 3-4 finish in Ivy League play. He topped the FCS ranks in passing yards per game at 292.4 and sat second in total yards per game at 301.7. Willcox threw 18 touchdown passes and completed 62.5% of his attempts, which ranks sixth all-time in program history for a single season.

Gibbs enjoyed a breakout campaign for the Rams in 2023, helping them to a 6-5 overall record — their third straight finish in a non-COVID year at .500 or better — and a 4-4 mark in the league. He started 10 games, made 52 tackles, had three interceptions and was credited with three pass breakups. Gibbs hauled in two of those picks in a Governor’s Cup win over Brown, including the clincher late in the fourth quarter.

Brown's Jake Willcox is a Walter Payton Award finalist.

Eckhaus counted nine teammates on the Big South-OVC teams, including offensive lineman Ahmad Assad and defensive lineman Kenny Dyson on the first team. Wide receivers Matt Prochaska and Anthony Frederick, tight end Konor Lathrop, offensive lineman Jamichael Watts, defensive lineman Michael Otty and defensive back Lake Ellis were all named to the second team. Frederick picked up a second honor on the second team as a punt returner.

Willcox was the lone Brown player selected to the Ivy League second team. Offensive lineman Jack Connolly, defensive back Isaiah Reed and Wes Rockett — as a wide receiver and return specialist — were all selected to the first team. Defensive linemen Terrence Lane II and Kyle Philbin, punter Austin Alley, linebacker Caleb Moorhead, running back Stockton Owen and defensive back Aubrey Parker were all named honorable mention.

Syeed Gibbs tosses URI coach Jim Fleming the game ball after his game ending interception.

Gibbs counted 11 URI teammates who were named to CAA all-conference teams. Wide receiver Kahtero Summers and offensive lineman Lorenzo Thompson were selected to the first team while linebacker Evan Stewart was tabbed for the second team. Punt returner Gabe Sloat, linebacker A.J. Pena, defensive lineman Westley Neal Jr. and safety Brent Jackson were named to the third team while quarterback Kasim Hill, offensive lineman Sebastian Delasoudas, running back Ja’Den McKenzie and wide receiver Marquis Buchanan received honorable mention recognition.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Brown, Bryant and URI football players earn postseason honors