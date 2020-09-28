3 Lions Stars of Week 3: Prater comes out clutch in Week 3 victory

After falling 0-2 to start the season, the Lions were able to get that pesky monkey off their back. In the final minutes, they drove down the field and kicked a game-winning field goal securing their first victory of the season, beating the Arizona Cardinals 26-23.

Even though some areas the Lions need to clean upon, the defense looked good by holding the Cardinals below the season average in rushing yards, only allowing 109 yards. The offense had their moments and looked a lot better with Kenny Golladay back in the lineup.

Let’s take a look at the players who earned this week’s 3-star honors.

1st Star: Matt Prater

For the second week in a row, the top star goes to a special teamer, but this time to the ageless wonder Matt Prater. Even though he hasn’t been as effective in long kicks to start the season, he showed today why he is one of the most clutch kickers in the NFL today.





Prater not only kicked the game-winning field goal, but he went 4/4 on field goals and 2/2 on extra points. The Lions are not only comfortable leaning on Prater’s leg; he enjoys these types of situations. It looked like he was smiling when he was coming on the field to kick the game-winner showing he was calm, relaxed, and collective with the game on the line and came up clutch like usual.

2nd Star: Kenny Golladay

You could tell the Lions were sorely missing their primary weapon, and having Golladay back in the lineup is what the doctor ordered for the Lions’ offense. He led the Lions in catches (6), tied in targets (7), and yards (57), and scored an acrobatic touchdown using every inch of his frame in this contest.





It has been a while since Stafford and Golladay have played on the same field, and it took a minute before Stafford start targeting Golladay, but once that started, it was like they picked up where they left off last season. Golladay gave Stafford a big target down the field and in the red zone and was able to take some of the pressure off some of the other receivers. It was good to have Golladay back

3rd Star: Jamie Collins, Jr.

It took a few games, but this is what we expected from Collins after the Lions signed him this offseason. It seemed Collins was covering the field, either making the play or putting other players in position to make the play. He recorded six total tackles, one solo, two passes defended, one QB hit, and an interception. Not a bad day’s work.

Jamie Collins comes up with INT #⃣2⃣ on the day for the #Lions D#DETvsAZ | 📺 FOX | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/zz6Y4Sctcw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 27, 2020





Collins was able to tag Murray for his second of three interceptions, reading his eyes every step of the way and breaking at the last second to snag the ball from the receiver. It looks like Collins is finding his stride in the defense, and it could only get better from here, providing a formidable player on the defense.

Star standings after Week 2:

Adrian Peterson: 30 points

Jack Fox: 30 points

Matt Prater: 30 Points

Tracy Walker: 20 points

T.J. Hockenson: 20 points

Kenny Golladay: 20 points

Jamie Collins Jr.: 20 points

Trey Flowers: 10 points

The Lions will hope to ride this victory into Week 4’s matchup against a high octane New Orleans Saint team at home. The Saints are currently 1-1 with their Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers still in progress this week. It is up in the air if the Saints’ star receiver Michael Thomas will play or not, but they will be kept busy with Drew Brees slinging the ball and Alvin Karma on the ground.

For now, Lions’ fans, let celebrate this victory!