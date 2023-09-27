3 lingering questions as Kansas football looks ahead to Texas, next Big 12 challenge

LAWRENCE — Kansas football remained undefeated with a 38-27 win last Saturday at home against BYU.

The victory pushed the Jayhawks to 4-0 for a second-straight year, which is something the program hadn’t done in more than 100 years. It pushed head coach Lance Leipold and company to a No. 24 ranking in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll top 25. And now they can look ahead to a game this upcoming Saturday, on the road, against No. 5 Texas (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12 Conference).

Will Kansas’ offense, if needed, be able to keep delivering game-clinching drives? As the game unfolds, after a 2:30 p.m. scheduled kickoff that’ll be televised on ABC, will Jayhawks junior cornerback Cobee Bryant continue to be able to make game-changing plays? Is this going to be the week when penalties lead to a Kansas loss?

Here are three lingering questions after the Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12) beat the Cougars (3-1, 0-1 in Big 12), and has started to prepare in earnest for its matchup against the Longhorns:

Can Kansas football’s offense continue to deliver late?

This past week, Kansas used a lengthy drive late in the fourth quarter to extend its lead against BYU to two scores and seal the win. The week prior, Kansas used a drive late in the fourth quarter that left little time for Nevada to make a comeback in the 31-24 contest — in addition to putting the Wolf Pack in poor field position. The week before that, Kansas ran out the clock in the fourth quarter in a 34-23 win against Illinois.

Those kinds of drives late in games are pivotal to ensuring the Jayhawks can maintain leads they’ve built earlier in the contest and ensure they won’t have to deal with any heartbreaking finishes. Should Kansas be in the position for one against Texas, it’ll be interesting to see if the offense can deliver.

Can Cobee Bryant continue to make big plays?

Bryant was named the Big 12’s defensive player of the week after he returned a fumble he forced for a touchdown and picked off a pass against BYU. It’s the second time he has earned the conference honor in his career. This season, he’s continued to establish himself as an all-league talent.

Those kind of big plays can turn a game, and if Bryant can keep that up he could help deliver an upset win in Austin. It could take Texas’ crowd out of it. It could take Kansas to 5-0 for a second-straight year.

Can Kansas football fix its problem with penalties?

Kansas had seven penalties for 70 yards against BYU, which had just three for 30. Kansas had seven penalties for 53 yards against Nevada, which had just three for 30. So, for the past two weeks, the Jayhawks have put themselves in a position where penalty issues could have robbed them of their undefeated start.

Texas should be the toughest test Kansas has faced so far this season, which means the Jayhawks can’t afford to have those issues continue. The Longhorns’ play likely won’t be as forgiving. And Leipold has addressed this problem recently.

