3 lingering questions after Kansas football’s upset victory against No. 6 Oklahoma

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s upset win against No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday reinforced the confidence Jayhawks players have carried themselves with all fall.

It means they’re bowl eligible for a second straight season. It means they’ve topped Oklahoma for the first time since 1997. Kansas now holds a much better place in the Big 12 Conference than it did prior to head coach Lance Leipold’s arrival in 2021.

“We got an excited locker room, pretty pumped,” Leipold said. “For me I’m, I don’t know, just processing yet everything, the ups and downs, the emotion, how proud I am of this football team for so many reasons. So many today, but so many as — we lost two of our last three against some good football teams and played an excellent team today and find a way to keep battling and come up with stops when we needed them and executed plays on top of that.”

But will fans see a rematch of this game against the Sooners (7-1, 4-1 in Big 12) any time soon? Was junior running back Devin Neal supposed to score so soon on the game-winning drive the Jayhawks (6-2, 3-2 in Big 12) went on late in the fourth quarter? What might this mean for recruiting?

Those are three lingering questions after Kansas’ latest win:

Kansas football: Will there be a rematch with Oklahoma in the future?

This is Oklahoma’s last season as a football member of the Big 12. It’ll be playing as a member of the SEC next year, as it makes the same move Texas will be making. So, it’s possible that this game will be the last between the Sooners and Jayhawks for some time.

After the game, Leipold declined to go much into any possible future scheduling of Oklahoma. He noted he’s not going to spend much time at all worrying about it right now. But he did leave open the possibility that there could be a bowl game where the two schools could play against each other in at some point.

Was Devin Neal supposed to score when he did on the game-winning drive?

When Neal scored on his 9-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter to put Kansas up 38-33, there was still a little less than a minute left in regulation. That meant Oklahoma potentially would have enough time to go on a game-winning drive of its own, and the Sooners did give the Jayhawks a scare before the game ended. So, it leads one to wonder if Neal was supposed to go down or not before the end zone so Kansas could take more time off the clock before scoring.

Postgame, Leipold said he takes responsibility that the play unfolded how it did. He explained he didn’t think Oklahoma would let his team score as soon as it did. As the Jayhawks snapped the ball on the touchdown play, he was talking with offensive coordinator/associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki about what they wanted to do in that respect — meaning there wasn’t a direction made to Neal and his teammates about it one way or the other.

Can this win mean a lot on the recruiting trail?

Kansas’ 2024 recruiting class already includes a number of high-profile commitments. The Jayhawks already had a lot of momentum. But after a win like this, the potential is there for a level of momentum they haven’t experienced yet since Leipold and his staff took over.

Leipold put the number of recruits who were in attendance at 70. Whether that number is right on, a little high or a little low, there were certainly many more watching from home. As Leipold put it, there’s been a monumental shift in how the program is being perceived.

The south goal post at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is taken down by fans after Kansas beat Oklahoma 38-33 on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: 3 lingering questions after Kansas football beats. Oklahoma