3 lingering questions following Kansas football’s loss against Big 12 Conference foe Texas

LAWRENCE — Kansas football is no longer among the unbeaten teams in the college ranks, following its 40-14 loss this past weekend on the road against now-No. 4 Texas.

The Jayhawks (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12 Conference) kept up with the Longhorns for much of the contest. Despite Kansas’ significant struggles offensively, it wasn’t until late in the third quarter and into the fourth that Texas (5-0, 2-0 in Big 12) was able to pull away. But along with the surprise of junior quarterback Jalon Daniels being unavailable due to back tightness, the program suffered a disappointing defeat.

Will Kansas be able to regroup as quickly as it’ll need to in order to top UCF (3-2, 0-2 in Big 12) on Saturday? Will the Jayhawks’ offense see the reemergence of its wide receivers? Will freshman punter Damon Greaves continue to showcase how valuable he can be on special teams?

These are three lingering questions for Kansas ahead of the 3 p.m.-scheduled kickoff inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium:

How soon can Kansas bounce back?

For the first time this fall, Kansas is going to see how capable it is as a program when it comes to bouncing back after a disappointing defeat. Its four-game winning streak to start the 2023 campaign is over, with the loss meaning the Jayhawks have fallen a game short of back-to-back 5-0 starts under head coach Lance Leipold. And while UCF is still searching for its first Big 12 win of the year, that doesn’t mean the Knights are a team that should be overlooked.

Kansas junior running back Devin Neal said Wednesday he thinks it’s a given, now, compared to the past, that his team can bounce back. He added they know what they messed up against Texas and have moved on. So from his perspective, the Jayhawks have had a productive week of preparation.

Will Kansas’ wide receivers have another game with so few catches?

Kansas’ offense struggled to move the ball through the air against Texas. It contributed to the fact that, whatever success the Jayhawks enjoyed on the ground, they weren’t able to move the ball effectively against the Longhorns’ defense overall. At game’s end, of the nine completions redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean had only four were made by wide receivers.

Offensive coordinator/associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki said Wednesday he would have been surprised if someone had told him before the season that they would have a game where that happens. From his perspective, the Jayhawks inability to sustain drives and enjoy many meaningful snaps played a pivotal role in that outcome. Across the first four games of the season, Kansas averaged just less than 13 catches by wide receivers per game.

Is Damon Greaves’ standout performance against Texas something he can sustain?

While Kansas isn’t looking use Greaves as much as they did against Texas, how he was able to perform was meaningful. He was valuable in the field position battle, with three of his six punts landing inside the 20-yard line. The Longhorns did not record any yards on punt returns.

Leipold said Monday that Greaves was the Jayhawks’ special teams player of the week. Leipold praised how well Greaves has fit into the locker room, especially as someone who joined the program from another country. And as Greaves’ freshman year has developed, Leipold noted Greaves has continued to understand more and more what they can accomplish with their punting schemes.

