3 lingering questions following Kansas football’s Big 12 Conference loss vs. Kansas State

LAWRENCE — Kansas football couldn’t hold off a ranked Kansas State squad in the second half this past weekend, and suffered a 31-27 loss.

It meant the Jayhawks (7-4, 4-4 in Big 12) weren’t able to win their first game since 2008 against their rival Wildcats (8-3, 6-2 in Big 12). It meant they have now lost back-to-back games this season, with both recent defeats coming in Big 12 Conference play. And with the regular season finale waiting Saturday on the road against Cincinnati (3-8, 1-7 in Big 12), Kansas has one more chance to get right before it starts preparing for a bowl game.

Before the 6:30 p.m.-scheduled kickoff against the Bearcats, which will be televised on ESPN2, here are three lingering questions facing the Jayhawks:

Which plays from the Kansas State loss loomed largest, that hurt Kansas’ ability to win?

Kansas had a chance to beat Kansas State, and Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold knew it. Speaking postgame, he mentioned that there were multiple plays they wish could have gone differently. And Leipold was thinking about moments many others were probably thinking about, too.

Leipold highlighted the two interceptions freshman quarterback Cole Ballard threw, that took away from what otherwise was an impressive performance from Ballard. Leipold pointed to a dropped interception Kansas could have returned for a touchdown, a fumble on a punt return that resulted in a turnover and a kick-catch interference call on a Kansas State punt return that cost the Jayhawks 15 yards. Some of these are easier to correct than others, but most — if not all — should be able to be addressed this week during practice.

How much should it matter that Kansas made this game competitive?

Kansas State had controlled the past two games in this rivalry, contests that also served as the first two for Leipold in his tenure at Kansas against the Wildcats. So, the fact that the Jayhawks could have come away with a win in this third one shows the gap is closing. But, as Leipold mentioned, there also aren’t extra points for being close.

The answer here, then, lies somewhere in the middle. No one within the Kansas program is going to settle with a moral victory each year against Kansas State. But it’s clear the future of this rivalry has the potential to look much different, if the Jayhawks can continue to capitalize on the momentum they have.

What will it take for Kansas to end its two-game losing streak?

Back in 2021, Kansas ended the season strong. Last year, that didn’t happen for the Jayhawks. So, there’s a lot riding on Saturday’s game against Cincinnati when it comes to the momentum Kansas can have as it heads into its bowl game and the offseason.

A better start is certainly one thing that can help the Jayhawks ensure that they can end their slide. They had to overcome poor starts to have a chance against both Texas Tech and Kansas State, before eventually suffering defeats. Some consistency in who’s available at quarterback could be part of the answer, too.

